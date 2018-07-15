Marvel Games Bringing Spider-Man Demo and More to SDCC

Marvel Games is returning to San Diego Comic-Con this year with playable demos of Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man and another game.

The PlayStation 4 exclusive got its first widespread demo unveil during E3 in June where attendees got to swing around New York, so it was inevitable that it’d be brought to one of the biggest comic events of the year. It’s all happening on July 18-22, so if you’re attending the event, you’ll be able to experience the new web-slinging game yourself.

“Get ready to level up, True Believers! The creative minds and stellar teams behind some of Marvel’s biggest console, VR and mobile games are prepared to delight you at San Diego Comic-Con 2018!” Marvel’s most recent announcement about SDCC said. “With so many games and so many fun opportunities at your fingertips, we wanted to give you a breakdown of everything that’s happening in and around the convention floor July 18 – 22 so you don’t miss a thing!”

Towards the end of June, Marvel Games announced that it’d be returning to the convention with an image featuring Marvel Contest of Champions, Marvel Battle Lines, and Marvel Spider-Man suggesting that those games would be showcased. The more recent announcement confirmed that there’d be a playable demo of at least one of those games as well as Marvel Strike Force.

“Ready to witness all the epic action first-hand all weekend long? We know you are! Experience the Spidey universe like never before by heading to Marvel Booth #2329 to play one of the most anticipated games of the year, ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man.’ Then, make your way to the FoxNext Booth #2543 and assemble your squad with the Super Hero RPG ‘MARVEL Strike Force’ and take down the Kree warlord Ultimus.”

Though the only demos present will be for those two games, Marvel will have more to talk about during a panel that takes place on Thursday. There aren’t any surprises being teased – though that doesn’t mean there won’t be any at all – but Marvel’s bringing seven different games to talk about.

Assemble in Hall H on Thursday, July 19 from 1:00 – 2:00 PM and get an inside look at the latest and greatest console, mobile, and VR content from Marvel Games! Hosted by Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller, the creative minds and teams at Marvel Games, along with Sony Interactive Entertainment, Insomniac Games, Oculus Studios, Nexon, FoxNext Games, and more, will give you the latest updates and looks at ‘Marvel Powers United VR,’ ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man,’ ‘MARVEL Strike Force,’ ‘MARVEL Future Fight,’ ‘Marvel Contest of Champions,’ ‘Spider-Man Unlimited,’ and ‘Marvel Puzzle Quest!’ Joining Greg Miller on-stage, the Marvel Games panel includes Marvel Games’ very own Bill Rosemann (Executive Creative Director and Your Mann @ Marvel) and Mike Jones (VP and Executive Producer) as well as Insomniac Games’ Bryan Intihar (Creative Director, Marvel’s Spider-Man).”

SDCC kicks off later this week, and you can watch live coverage of the panel and proceedings through the Marvel Games Twitter account if you can’t make it to the show yourself.