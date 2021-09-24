Marvel Legendary Reveals Annihilation Expansion

Marvel’s First Family and the cosmic side of the Marvel universe is getting some shine in Upper Deck’s new Annihilation expansion for its hit game Legendary: A Marvel Deck Building Game and the expansion is available now. As the name implies, the expansion revolves around Annihilus, who is leading his hordes in the Negative Zone to war with our favorite heroes. The set includes five new heroes, including the Fantastic Four and Silver Surfer, as well as 2 new Masterminds (including Annihilus) and villains like Galactus, as well as an assortment of his Heralds, and you can order the game right here.

You can work with other players to defeat Annihilus and his hordes or work against them and battle it out for yourself, and the expansion accommodates 1 to 5 players. The Annihilation Expansion retails for $24.99, and you do need the core set for Legendary to play.

You can find the official description for the Legendary Annihilation: A Marvel Deck Building Game Expansion below.

A dark new threat has arrived with this Legendary expansion. Annihilus, Lord of the Negative Zone, has declared war on anyone who crosses his path, causing heroes and villains to band together against this total annihilation. In defense of the universe, you might see former foes such as the Fantastic Four team up with Galactus and his Heralds! It’s time for all to stand side by side against the incoming wave of destruction – stand together, or fall apart.

Legendary: Annihilation Features:

Marvel’s First Family returns to Legendary!

Two of Marvel’s greatest antagonists join the ranks of evil masterminds!

25th Expansion to the vast Legendary Landscape!

5 Heroes! 2 new Masterminds and Villain groups!

Players can work both with and against other players to defeat evil!

Both friends and foes will join the Fantastic Four as playable heroes in an attempt to defeat the

Annihilation Wave!

All cards contain original art!

Legendary Annihilation: A Marvel Deck Building Game Expansion is available now, and can be ordered right here.

