Marvel Legends x Magic The Gathering Spider-Man Crossover Figure Pre-Order Details

Among the many, many Hasbro releases for San Diego Comic-Con 2025 this past weekend, one of the most interesting was The Magic: The Gathering x Marvel Legends crossover that will pair comics-style figures of Spider-Man, Anti-Venom, Iron Spider Jane Watson, and Man-Wolf with an exclusive foil Magic: The Gathering | Marvel’s Spider-Man playable card. Given that the MTG Spider-Man card game is launching on September 26th, the exclusive card crossover with Marvel Legends figures should come as no surprise. All of the details can be found below.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A full breakdown of the wave can be found below, but the main thing that you need to know is that all of these figures will be available to pre-order on August 1 at 1 PM ET here at Entertainment Earth. They should also be available on Amazon at that time, and we will update the list with direct Amazon links when they become available. The cards will be playable as part of the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel’s Spider-Man sets that will launch on September 26th. Pre-orders for cards in that collection are available now here on Amazon.

Battle-Damaged Spider-Man / Approx. Retail Price: $39.99 / Pre-Order Date: August 1 at 1 PM ET : This 6-inch scale figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel’s Spider-Man comics. It’s fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs , and comes with 7 accessories, including an alternate unmasked head, 2 thwip hands, 2 wall-crawling hands, web line, and web shield. It also includes an exclusive foil Magic: The Gathering | Marvel’s Spider-Man playable card.

Mary Jane Watson (Iron Spider) / Approx. Retail Price: $39.99 / Pre-Order Date: August 1 at 1 PM ET: This 6-inch scale figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel’s Spider-Man comics. It’s fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs , and comes with 7 accessories, including an alternate masked head, 2 thwip hands, and 4 articulated Iron Spider legs. It also includes an exclusive foil Magic: The Gathering | Marvel’s Spider-Man playable card.

Agent Anti-Venom / Approx. Retail Price: $39.99 / Pre-Order Date: August 1 at 1 PM ET: This 6-inch scale figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel’s Spider-Man comics. It’s fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs , and comes with 14 accessories, including an alternate unmasked head, 2 thwip hands, 2 wall-crawling hands, web line, and web shield. It also includes an exclusive foil Magic: The Gathering | Marvel’s Spider-Man playable card.

Man-Wolf / Approx. Retail Price: $39.99 / Pre-Order Date: August 1 at 1 PM ET: This 6-inch scale figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in Marvel’s Spider-Man comics. It’s fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs , and comes with 7 accessories, including 2 alternate hands, the sacred sword of Stargod, bow, loose arrow, and quiver of arrows. It also includes an exclusive foil Magic: The Gathering | Marvel’s Spider-Man playable card.

Description: Magic: The Gathering | Marvel’s Spider-Man marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Magic |Marvel collaboration, following the fan-favorite Secret Lair drop earlier this year and at the end of 2024. This set invites players into a web of thrilling encounters, with cards featuring Spider-Man,Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, along with villains including Venom, Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus,and more.