Marvel Multiverse RPG Releases Core Rulebook, Previews Expansions

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Your Marvel Multiverse is expanding. The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: Core Rulebook hardcover is out now in bookstores, with three expansions to follow: The Cataclysm of Kang, X-Men, and Spider-Verse. An updated and expanded edition of the Playtest Rulebook (2022), the new Marvel RPG Core Rulebook features "a revamped ruleset packed with hundreds of powers and dozens of character profiles," according to an official description. Marvel unveiled details about the three upcoming expansions for the tabletop RPG — Kang releases this November, followed by X-Men in spring 2024 and Spider-Verse in fall 2024 — which will revamp player campaigns with such characters as Kang the Conqueror, Carnage, and the New Mutants.

The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: Core Rulebook is available to buy now at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Demiplane, and Target. Also available is a bundle from Roll20 that includes a complete digital ruleset, an art pack, a bonus token marker pack containing alternative designs for Conditions and Powers, and a preview of the Kang adventure.

Below, see the official descriptions and cover art.

Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: Core Rulebook



RPG players will be able to take on the roles of Marvel's most famous Super Heroes in the 'MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: CORE RULEBOOK', now on sale! Fully updated and expanded from the 'PLAYTEST RULEBOOK', the core rulebook features all the rules that both new and seasoned players alike will need – including quick character creation, bombastic combat, and scores of amazing powers – plus full profiles of dozens of Marvel's greatest heroes and villains. All that's needed is the book, three standard six-sided dice, and friends!

MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: CORE RULEBOOK

Written by Matt Forbeck

Cover Art by Iban Coello

On Sale 8/2/2023

Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: The Cataclysm of Kang



The call has gone out for heroes everywhere to defeat the malicious machinations of Kang the Conqueror! 'THE CATACLYSM OF KANG' will take characters from Hell's Kitchen, to a reality where Hydra runs the world, to a chase across time! In these six adventures, players can choose new heroes each time or form a campaign that takes them from street-level heroes to cosmic champions! Featuring an all-star cast of writers, 'THE CATACLYSM OF KANG' is written by Matt Forbeck (Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game lead writer), B. Dave Walters (Dungeons & Dragons: A Darkened Wish, Into the Mother Lands lead designer), Elisa Teague (Transformers Roleplaying Game, Tasha's Cauldron of Everything), Jesse Scoble (Silver Age Sentinels, A Game of Thrones RPG), Devinder Thiara (Conan: Shining Kingdoms-Dowry of the Peacock Seal, Dune: Masters of Dune) and Marty Forbeck (Shotguns & Sorcery: The 5E Sourcebook). It also features dozens of new Super Heroes to play as and new art by Sean Izaaske, Paco Medina and Ruairí Coleman.

MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: THE CATACLYSM OF KANG

Written by Matt Forbeck, B. Dave Walters, Elisa Teague, Devin Thiara, and Jesse Scoble

Cover art by Iban Coello & Jesus Aburtov

Chapter Art by Sean Izaaske, Paco Medina and Ruairí Coleman

On Sale 11/15/2023

Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: X-Men Expansion

"To me, my X-Men!" This – the first full-sized sourcebook for the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game – features the X-Men and all their various spin-off teams, greatest allies and most fearsome foes. Written by d616 System co-creator and New York Times-bestseller Matt Forbeck (The Marvel Encyclopedia, Dungeons & Dragons: Endless Quest) and packed with illustrations by Marvel's incredible army of artists, the 'X-MEN EXPANSION' is jammed full of vital information about Marvel's most popular mutants, including new options for creating characters, new Traits, new Tags and new Powers! It also includes new profiles for dozens of characters from X-Force, New Mutants and Marauders, new full-color maps of famous X-Men homes, including the Xavier Institute, Krakoa and Arakko, and plenty of plot hooks for an entire campaign. Answer the call and join the X-Men!

MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: X-MEN EXPANSION

Written by Matt Forbeck

Cover by Francesco Manna and Jesus Aburtov

On Sale Spring 2024

Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: Spider-Verse Expansion

Web-crawl your way across the Web of Life and Destiny! The 'SPIDER-VERSE EXPANSION' takes you deep into the life of Marvel's most iconic hero, Spider-Man, and all his variants and villains from throughout the Multiverse. This expansion to the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game gives you new rules for creating Spider-heroes of your own, along with a deep dive into all the spider mythos. Explore new ways to build compelling supporting characters, new rules to handle symbiotes and clones and how to deal with your biggest foes (like the Sinister Six!) Plus, new equipment, adventure hooks, and dozens of new characters including Carnage, Chasm, Madame Web, Spider-Ham, Spider-Man Noir, and many more!

MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: SPIDER-VERSE EXPANSION

Written by Matt Forbeck

Cover Art by R.B. Silva

On Sale Fall 2024

Follow ComicBook for more Marvel RPG news.