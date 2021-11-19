Marvel Reveals More Details on Upcoming Tabletop RPG

Marvel has revealed some additional details about its upcoming Marvel Multiverse RPG, including a first tease of game mechanics and a first look at two alternate covers for the Playtest booklet. As part of its monthly solicitations released yesterday, Marvel provided some additional details about its new tabletop RPG Marvel Multiverse RPG. The new TTRPG will launch with a public playtest next February, using a new game engine designed by veteran game designer Matt Forbeck.

The solicitations revealed that the playtest book would include two alternate covers by Peach Momoko and Logan Lubera. The solicitations also revealed that the gameplay would use a new 3d6 mechanic for play, dubbed the “d616” system. In particular, players will be rewarded for rolling a 6-1-6 with their three dice. This is the first official confirmation that the Marvel Multiverse RPG will use a 3d6 game engine.

As previously revealed, the playtest booklet (which will be 104 pages long and will sell for $9.99) will include pre-made versions of various Marvel heroes along with rules for creating their own character. Character stats include Might, Agility, Resilience, Vigilance, Ego, and Logic (the core stats’ first letters spell out MARVEL) in a nifty nod to the game’s universe.

You can check out the full solicitations and the alternate covers below. The playtest will be released in February 2022 with a final version planned for release the year after.