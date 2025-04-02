Marvel Rivals #1 is the Jeff the Shark Showcase You Were Hoping For (Review)

Play video

Marvel Rivals has become a force to be reckoned with since its release last year, and season 2 will look to build on that hot launch soon. Now the hit game is jumping over to comics with Marvel Rivals #1, and while Rivals obviously originates from the Marvel Comics universe, it’s definitely put its own spin on the world and its characters, and Marvel Rivals #1 delightfully captures that same sense of style and fun, especially if you adore Jeff the Shark as I do.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If writer Paul Allor doesn’t play Marvel Rivals actively, then I was clearly fooled, because there are all sorts of fun nods to the gameplay and the overall meta. You’ll find a number of team-up attacks getting some shine, including ones between Luna Snow and Jeff the Shark, Spider-Man and Squirrel-Girl, and of course, Hulk and Wolverine, though there is fun to be had with that particular team-up as well.

Allor also works in the community’s view of things at times, like when a Hulk and Doctor Strange team-up becomes so absurdly powerful that it knocks the other team for a loop. That combo in the game is devastating as well, but as we all know, a little Jeff and Luna combo can also work wonders and turn the tide. So can a Fastball Special, but you do have to hit the target to make it work.

These are all in keeping with the game’s lighthearted nature, and the artwork follows suit thanks to the talents of artist Luca Claretti, colorist Dee Cunniffe, and letterer Joe Sabino. The action is frenetic chaos, just like in the video game, and you can’t help but smile at Galacta’s real-time commentary and random appearances.

The whole cast also captures that same kinetic energy from the video game, though Peni Parker and Spider-Man especially shine throughout the issue, with Hulk not far behind, and this is only a fraction of the game’s cast utilized throughout the issue. Now, if you also happen to adore Jeff, you are in luck, as he’s easily one of the book’s MVPs.

Marvel Rivals successfully brings its delightful roster of characters and style to the comic world that originally inspired it, and fans are likely going to be successfully entertained. If you’re not invested in that universe, you won’t get as much mileage out of it, but even then you’ll still likely have some fun along the way.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Published by Marvel Comics

On April 2, 2025

Written by Paul Allor

Art by Luca Claretti

Colors by VC’s Joe Sabino

Letters by Clayton Cowles

What did you think of Marvel Rivals #1? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things comics and Marvel Rivals with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!