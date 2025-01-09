Marvel Rivals Reveals First Official Look at Blade

A first official glimpse at Blade the vampire hunter in Marvel Rivals has emerged in advance of Season 1 beginning. For the past month, numerous credible leaks have asserted that Blade would eventually become a playable character in Marvel Rivals. These leaks were more or less confirmed when it was found that Season 1, rubbed Eternal Night Falls, would center around the villain Dracula. And while NetEase Games has yet to show off Blade in a trailer just yet, we’ve now seen the character’s model thanks to a new piece of art.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Coming by way of insider Miller Ross, a tease of Blade in action in Marvel Rivals has been unveiled. The art, which is set to be included in a gallery in Season 1 of Marvel Rivals, sees Dracula attacking Blade as he begins his attack on New York. The horned Asgardian monster Ratatoskr can also be seen lying at the feet of Dracula after having recently been beaten by the vampiric count.

You can see the full artwork courtesy of Ross here:

In the lead up to #MarvelRivals #EternalNightFalls, Dracula subdues the two greatest threats to his Empire of Eternal Night—Blade and Ratatoskr. But the #FantasticFour won't let New York fall to the undead without a fight, and they prove to be formidable foes in Blade's absence. pic.twitter.com/eIceN8rX97 — Miller Ross (@mmmmmmmmiller) January 8, 2025

While it’s great to now see Blade in some capacity in Marvel Rivals, we’re still not any closer to knowing when he’ll actually be released. Again, given that Season 1 centers around Dracula, it would be shocking if Blade doesn’t join the list of playable characters in Marvel Rivals before this season wraps up. And if he doesn’t become available in Season 1, Blade will likely be the first new character that arrives with Season 2.

In the immediate future, though, the Fantastic Four, comprised of Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing will be coming to Marvel Rivals throughout Season 1, which begins tomorrow on January 10th. Upon the release of Season 1, Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman will become playable characters added to the game’s roster. Human Torch and The Thing are then set to roll out at some point during the second half of Season 1 on a yet-to-be-defined date.