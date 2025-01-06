Marvel Rivals Reveals Season 1 Release Date and Fantastic Four Gameplay in New Trailer

Marvel Rivals Season 1 finally has a release date and it will bring with it the arrival of the Fantastic Four. Since its launch this past month, Marvel Rivals has been in an inaugural Season 0 state, which hasn’t featured as much content as a normal Season would. Naturally, this has left players continuing to ask about when Season 1 would release and what it would be centered around. Now, we finally have answers to these questions thanks to a new trailer for Marvel Rivals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Set to launch at the end of this week on January 10th, Season 1 of Marvel Rivals is dubbed “Eternal Night Falls”. This initial season of the multiplayer game is set to center around Dracula as the main villain as the nefarious vampire has thrust New York City into darkness. To combat him, the Fantastic Four, comprised of Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing are coming to Marvel Rivals as new playable characters. For now, we don’t know exactly how the members of the FF will play, but we’ll likely see more soon enough.

You can watch this trailer for Season 1 of Marvel Rivals right here:

“Darkness engulfs New York as the Timestream Entanglement leaves Doctor Strange trapped in the Entangled Astral Plane, scattering the Darkhold pages,” says Season 1’s description. “Dracula and Doctor Doom disrupt the moon’s orbit, plunging the city into eternal night and unleashing an army of vampiric creatures. With the world on the brink, the Fantastic Four join forces with iconic Marvel heroes, standing together in the epic battle to break the mystical darkness with science. Ignite the battle against Dracula with the Fantastic Four in Marvel Rivals!”

With Dracula being pitched as one of the main villains of Marvel Rivals for Season 1, it naturally paves the way for the release of the vampire hunter Blade in the future. Blade is a character that has appeared in previous leaks for Marvel Rivals, so we already know that he should be coming to the game at some point. In all likelihood, his release should happen at some point in Season 1, although NetEase Games has yet to officially confirm as much.

For now, questions remain about what the Season 1 Battle Pass for Marvel Rivals will look like, in addition to the length of this upcoming season. With the release date having now been confirmed, though, we should start to get more details in the coming days. Be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook to stay in the loop with everything tied to Marvel Rivals in Season 1 and beyond.