Marvel Rivals Fans React to New Skins With Demands For What’s Next

If there’s one thing Marvel Rivals fans love to see, it’s a great new skin for a beloved character. And since launching its superhero shooter, developer NetEase has certainly released an impressive number of new costumes for its roster. Today, the developer revealed upcoming new skins for Moon Knight and Black Panther, which are set to drop on March 27th. As excited as fans are to see the MCU-inspired Moon Knight and vampire Black Panther, reactions to the post reveal what fans really want to see next from Marvel Rivals.

The two new Marvel Rivals skins that were officially revealed today are the Moon Knight – First of Vengeance and Black Panther – Thrice-Cursed King skins. In addition to a general reveal confirming the release date, the @MarvelRivals account on X shared video footage of the new Black Panther look. Hopefully, we’ll get a closer look at Moon Knight’s new skin soon. Although there’s plenty of excitement, particularly for the new Moon Knight skin, fan reactions prove there are two major demands when it comes to new skins and characters in the game.

https://twitter.com/MarvelRivals/status/1904186597807141064

Fan demands in response to the new skin reveals are twofold. First, players want to see new skins for an underrepresented character that they feel needs more love. And as for that vampire look for Black Panther? Well, many Marvel Rivals players would rather see a new playable character introduced instead.

Marvel Rivals Fans Want New Peni Parker Skins & Next Playable Character ASAP

It’s no secret that Peni Parker has been the talk of the Marvel Rivals fan community recently after a recent update nerfed her abilities in battle. The devs have since fixed the main issues with her mines, but that doesn’t mean fans don’t want more for this popular character. In response to the newly revealed set of skins, fans are sounding off, asking for a new look for Peni Parker.

Thus far, Peni has just four costumes in the game – her default look along with the Venom, Blue Tarantula, and Olive Skimmer skins. That said, two of the three skins are very similar to the original, mainly featuring slight recolorations rather than a truly unique appearance for Peni and her spider-bot. Clearly, her fans want more options. While plenty of responses show excitement for the new skins, quite a few are asking when we’re getting more for Peni Parker. “Can we just get a Peni skin?” asks one gamer, while another expresses their exasperation with “STILL no Peni Parker skin?” Though the post from Marvel Rivals technically has nothing to do with her, clearly, Peni fans are using the opportunity to make their requests known.

https://twitter.com/MarvelRivals/status/1904548831171141752

In a similar vein, responses to the new vampiric Black Panther skin are crowded with player demands for Blade to arrive as a playable character. NetEase revealed a full gameplay preview of the Black Panther Thrice-Cursed King costume, and while it looks cool, most players have another vampire in mind for the game. Namely, players want to know when Blade will be added to the roster after the character showed up in the Empire of Eternal Night trailer. With the vampiric theme of the season, many players want to see the Daywalker arrive in Marvel Rivals. However, previous leaks have suggested we won’t see him until Season 2, no matter how much the latest vampiric skins make gamers ask to see Blade sooner.

Even though there is plenty more that gamers want to see, most fans are pretty happy with the content we’ve seen in Marvel Rivals so far. With the Season 2 release date still not confirmed, it’s understandable that players are eager to know what’s next for the game.