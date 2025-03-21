Marvel Rivals Responds to Peni Parker Nerf Concerns With New Update

The most recent Marvel Rivals update left players frustrated at changes that seemed aimed at nerfing Peni Parker. According to the official patch notes from NetEase, changes to Peni Parker were intended to fix glitches and ensure that her abilities would work correctly. However, since the update went into effect, many players felt the tweaks actually served to make her much less effective on the battlefield. Given that Peni wasn’t even one of the more unbalanced fighters in the game, fans were confused by the nerfs. Now, Marvel Rivals has responded to criticisms about the Peni Parker changes.

Officially, changes to Peni weren’t listed among the intended balance adjustments with the March 12th update. Instead, two of her skills were adjusted to fix supposed issues/bugs. The two changes in question are:

Peni Parker’s Perdu Predicament: Fixed an issue where Peni’s Arachno-Mines would become invisible when brushing over Cyber-Webs but landing outside of them. Now, her traps beyond webs remain visible, ensuring enemies are aware of the sticky situation!

Peni’s Spiders Sneaky Escape: Resolved an issue where the self-destructing Spider-Drones from Peni Parker’s Bionic Spider-Nest would penetrate the floor to seek out foes when webs were present above and below. Now, these little guys know their place—no more sneaky escapes!

Although these are supposed to be fixes, many players consider them flat-out nerfs. Having the spider mines get revealed by webs is, to many players, taking away from one of the things that makes Peni Parker fun to play. Her mines can also now be destroyed in melee, which further limits her scope in battle.

While there are plenty of characters in Marvel Rivals that players want to see get a balance check (ahem, Spider-man), Peni Parker has never been one of them. Now, Marvel Rivals confirms the team has been listening to player’s feedback and has a plan in place to fix it.

Peni Parker’s Mines in Marvel Rivals Are Fixed (Again)

The update comes from Marvel Rivals team member James, who shared a post in the official Marvel Rivals Discord. In the initial post, James explains that her mines being attacked and destroyed during melee wasn’t quite the intention behind the latest fix. In fact, once in the Cyber-Web, the Arachno-Minues are supposed to be invulnerable during the burrowing and explosive phases. Instead, the latest update made it possible for melee fighters to destroy them, rendering this ability much less effective. A few hours later, James confirmed that the issue with Peni Parker’s mines had been resolved with a quick Marvel Rivals update.

Because this was a minor patch intended to fix one issue, no official Patch Notes were released. However, Peni Parker mains jumping into Marvel Rivals this weekend should notice that the mines are a bit less nerfed than they were yesterday. They should now be indestructible within Peni’s Cyber-web, though they will still be visible when landing outside those webs, even if they brush against them on the way.

Overall, gamers are pretty impressed with how quickly the NetEase team listened to this feedback and made changes in the game as a result. Of course, there are still some unbalanced characters players would like to see addressed in future Marvel Rivals updates, but this is at least a step in the right direction.