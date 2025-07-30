This New Marvel Rivals Feature Will Result in Many More Banned Players

Marvel Rivals is gearing up for its next big update on July 31st. This latest patch will bring new Phoenix skins to the store, mark the start of new Star-Lord Twitch Drops, and more. But even with those changes already on the way, NetEase is looking ahead to Season 3.5. Today, a new Dev Vision video with Marvel Rivals Creative Director Guangguang covers many of the pending changes headed our way with the Season 3.5 update. And one new feature could find more Marvel Rivals players getting banned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season 3.5 is set to begin in Marvel Rivals next week, starting on August 8th. As with any Dev Vision vlog, this video is jam-packed with info about the upcoming Season 3.5 content. This includes changes to team-ups, with some new arrivals alongside tweaks to existing abilities. We also got a confirmed release date for the new Resource Rumble game mode, which will arrive on August 22nd. In all, there’s plenty to look forward to with the incoming half-season changeover. But some new features could potentially cause a bit of friction, as well.

With the launch of Season 3.5, our Creative Director Guangguang shares all the latest in Dev Vision Vol. 08!



This update introduces blazing-hot heroes, Team-Up abilities adjustments, and a host of improvements.



Watch the full video to get a sneak peek at what’s coming next! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/Dx1LgCMTzo — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) July 30, 2025

That said, not every change will be a positive for all players. Along with the new content, NetEase is adding another layer of moderation to in-game chat for Marvel Rivals. And that just might mean more players getting banned from the game.

In the Dev Vision video, Guangguang shared details for “Operation: Shield the Community.” This segment features several upcoming changes to in-game moderation, aimed at keeping the game environment safe for players. He notes these changes will be “starting July 24th,” which could mean some of these moderation updates are already in effect, or could possibly be an error. Regardless, here’s what you need to know about the new automated in-game chat moderation in Marvel Rivals.

A new layer of automatic screening will be added to all in-game voice chat in Marvel Rivals. This new feature is intended to help NetEase “catch more toxic behavior,” going on to note that “players using inappropriate language will be penalized.” Guangguang doesn’t go into detail on what will be included in the automatic flags for “inappropriate language.” The video also doesn’t directly state what penalties will be put into place, but it’s likely that automatic warnings and even bans could be in the mix. Other games, including Call of Duty, have processes like this, which can result in being banned from in-game chat.

Image courtesy of netease

It’s not clear whether the automatic screening will directly result in bans or if chat actions will only be flagged for further investigation. NetEase does specify that the automated screenings will receive a human review. Whether that means human review before action is taken or to determine whether an automatic ban or penalty was warranted remains to be seen. Hopefully, this new feature will work as intended and help correctly identify inappropriate behavior.

In addition to the automated screening for in-game chat, text chat will also get a custom filter that lets users automatically mute certain words. This update will arrive with the Season 3.5 update, letting players customize certain terms they don’t want to see in text chat. NetEase will also use the list of muted words to update its official list of banned words. These measures are part of efforts to keep the Marvel Rivals environment positive and safe for all players.