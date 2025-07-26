League of Legends & Marvel Rivals Fans Need to Try This New Game

When it comes to Multiplayer Online Battle Arena games, aka MOBAs, League of Legends is hard to beat. Games like Overwatch and Marvel Rivals hold a similar place in the hero shooter space. But sometimes, gamers want to try something new. That’s where new games come in, bringing a new spin on the classics to keep things fresh. Now, League of Legends fans, Marvel Rivals players, and anime fans alike have a brand-new game to test out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right now, gamers can get a first look at an upcoming 3D anime-style hero shooter MOBA called Fate Trigger. This is the first game from Saroasis Studios, a Tencent Games subsidiary founded just last year. The studio prides itself on being “shooting & anime enthusiasts,” with the goal of bringing that passion to its first game.

Now, this upcoming free-to-play shooter has launched its first closed beta. That means that players can get an early look at the game and provide feedback to shape its future… entirely for free. To celebrate the Closed Beta launch, Fate Trigger has a brand-new gameplay trailer for fans to check out.

Play video

The trailer shows off the game’s beautiful anime-inspired graphics and the first-person shooter action. There are also a few high-speed vehicle chases and hero introductions to get fans excited for the game. The Fate Trigger beta will let players test out three different game modes: Awakener Trials, Rapid Trials, and the 8v8 Team Deathmatch mode. There will be three different maps and 10 different heroes for players to choose from, along with four different vehicles.

How to Join the Fate Trigger Closed Beta

The Fate Trigger Closed Beta began on July 24th. Saroasis Studios has not announced an end date for this round of testing. That said, their Twitch Drops promotion includes Closed Beta key giveaways and runs until August 18th. So, it’s likely safe to say the testing period will last at least that long, and likely a bit longer. If you want to join in, here are a few ways to get a Fate Trigger Closed Beta key.

Request on Steam

Screenshot by Comicbook.com

Interested players can request Beta Access directly from the game’s Steam page. Slots are limited, meaning that requesting a key doesn’t guarantee access. That said, this is the easiest way to throw your hat in the ring.

Discord Server & Official Website Events

Players can also get a key for the Fate Trigger Closed Beta by joining the game’s official Discord. There, Saroasis Games will host periodic key giveaways. The same goes for following event news via the official Fate Trigger website.

Twitch Drops

Saroasis is also giving away Closed Beta Keys for Fate Trigger via Twitch Drops. Players can get Closed Beta access by viewing an hour of Fate Trigger streams on Twitch. Details for how to link your accounts to be eligible are available via Saroasis’ Steam post about the event.

Fate Trigger doesn’t have a confirmed release date just yet. It is planned to be free-to-play at launch, with releases on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in the works.