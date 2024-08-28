Marvel Rivals Nintendo Switch Version Shot Down: “No Discussions”

Marvel Rivals is heading to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on December 6th. In terms of current platforms, that leaves Nintendo Switch owners without an option, and it seems that won’t be changing. Speaking to Pocket Tactics at Gamescom, Marvel Rivals game director Thaddeus Sasser told the outlet that “there are no discussions” regarding versions on Switch or mobile. Part of the reason for this is the fact that the game was created in Unreal Engine 5, and wouldn’t be able to handle Marvel Rivals. As noted by Pocket Tactics, the game already has seen some struggles on Xbox Series S!

While this is sure to disappoint some Nintendo fans, it’s possible that a version of Marvel Rivals could end up on Nintendo’s Switch successor. We know that a new Nintendo system will be officially revealed at some point within the next seven months. At this time, details are incredibly slim, and we don’t even have an official name just yet. For the time being, everyone is just calling the new console the “Switch 2,” and the expectation is that it should be a good deal more powerful than the current hardware. If that proves to be the case, we could see games like Marvel Rivals announced, but that could also depend on whether the game can maintain an audience on its current platforms.

For the time being, Nintendo fans will have to settle for some of the other Marvel options on Switch. The platform already plays host to games like Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, and next month will see the release of Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics. There’s actually a lot of buzz surrounding the Capcom collection, as it features a number of critically-acclaimed games, which haven’t been made available in quite some time. Notably, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection is not coming to Xbox, and is only going to be on Switch, PC, and PlayStation. While Switch fans might lament the fact that Marvel Rivals won’t be coming to their platform of choice, these types of system exclusions simply happen sometimes!

