Marvel Rivals Leak Hints at New Symbiote Costumes for Multiple Characters

While Peter Parker and Eddie Brock are the Marvel characters most closely associated with the Symbiotes, there have been a lot of heroes and villains that have been hosts over the years. It seems like every major Marvel character has been paired with a Symbiote at some point, even if just for a brief amount of time. The developers of Marvel Rivals might be taking advantage of this fact by adding Symbiote inspired skins for its playable cast at some point in the future. A newly uncovered leak has shared voice lines for Captain America, Rocket Raccoon, Storm, and Moon Knight, who all seem to be referencing their partnership with some kind of Symbiote.

The voice lines were shared by the dataminers at X0XLeak, and are pretty entertaining. Steve Rogers refers to himself as “Captain Klyntar,” Rocket seemingly tells his new partner to “bite them, not me,” Storm talks about the “raw power,” and Moon Knight tells Khonshu he could “get used to this.” As of this writing, none of these voice lines are connected to any cosmetic currently available in the game. This is driving speculation that the next season of Marvel Rivals will see Knull as the main villain. Readers can hear those voice lines in the X/Twitter post embedded below.

New VO for EMOTES got added, which isn't being used by any existing cosmetic pic.twitter.com/37QKGzWkhE — X0XLEAK (@X0X_LEAK) May 26, 2025

No actual skin designs have been uncovered just yet, but it’s worth noting that all of these characters have been a Symbiote host in various comics, even if briefly. As such, we could see the developers of Marvel Rivals base these new skins on designs seen in the books, or in other Marvel media. It’s also possible that we could get entirely new designs created specifically for the game. There’s simply no way of knowing right now, but it will be interesting to see what NetEase brings to the table. Whatever the case might be, we can at least expect the costume variants to have some twists that make them fit with the world of the game.

As with any leak, readers are advised to take all of this with a grain of salt. While datamines can be a great source of early information, they can also hint at plans far into the future, or concepts that have been scrapped. Symbiote variants seem like a fantastic idea, and the kind of thing that Marvel Rivals players would love to see added. Based on that fact alone, on top of the newly uncovered voice lines, it seems like a safe bet that this leak will pan out. For now though, it’s impossible to say when we can expect them.

Hopefully fans won’t be kept waiting too long on an official announcement. NetEase has managed to keep a steady stream of content coming to Marvel Rivals since the game’s launch last year, and it’s likely that will continue for the foreseeable future. At this time, we don’t know what to expect from Season 3, but we should start to learn more over the next few weeks.

Are you excited about the new season of Marvel Rivals? Do you think that we'll see a theme centered around the Symbiotes?