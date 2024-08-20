Marvel Rivals Release Date Announced

After tons of teases, reveals, and even some playtests, Marvel Rivals from NetEase finally got a release date during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live event. The Marvel hero shooter game that’s been likened to Overwatch 2 will officially be out on December 6th, a date announced in a new trailer released today during the same event that showed off more of Marvel Rivals, some new (but very much expected) characters joining the game, and another map that’ll be present at launch.

The newest heroes to join the roster are Captain America and the Winter Soldier which were always guaranteed to be in the game, but like most other Marvel Rivals characters, their game designs are the highlight of their reveals second only to their abilities that dictate what they can do in a match. You can see the Marvel Rivals versions of Captain America and Bucky Barnes.

“We are ecstatic to be part of this year’s gamescom and the opportunity to connect with players from all across Europe,” Ethan Wang, senior vice president at NetEase said in a press release. “We are now entering the final stages of development as we march towards our December 6th release.”

Unlike some other games where you have to acquire the characters over time, Marvel Rivals will make it so that all the heroes and villains are free to use. Given that Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play game, that also means that you’ll essentially be able to play the game and all of its characters for free unless you decide to drop some money on cosmetics.

The characters themselves encompass everyone from the members of the Avengers to different villains across the Marvel universe and some unusual picks like Jeff the Land Shark. The very end of the trailer shown today gave us another look at Doom in a tease that perfectly capitalizes on the hyper around Doom’s involvement in the new Avengers: Doomsday movie.

Aside from the character reveals, the trailer also showed off a first look at another map known as the “Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda.” The map joins other confirmed battlegrounds like different versions of Tokyo 2099 and Yggsgard with more maps, characters, and modes expected to be added after launch.

Marvel Rivals will release for consoles and the PC platform on December 6th.