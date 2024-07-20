Marvel Rivals Trailer Shows Off Adam Warlock Gameplay

6v6 hero shooter Marvel Rivals has released the latest trailer for the upcoming game ahead of its Closed Beta Test period, which is set to begin on July 23rd, showcasing one of the Strategist hero options in the game – Adam Warlock. In the character reveal trailer, the Ultimate Avenger is seen wielding his karmic staff as he faces off against other Marvel icons in the hero shooter. The YouTube video’s description further introduces future players to the character, reading:

“Created to be the perfect being, Adam Warlock represents the peak of human evolution. Able to manipulate mighty cosmic power, he represents life, light, perfection and virtue as he quests to brighten humanity’s path towards their full potential.When the Timestream Entanglement occurred, Adam Warlock shielded himself inside his quantum cocoon, protecting himself from the disturbance of timespace. As the golden guardian gradually rebuilt his strength, he beheld powers and terrors beyond most mortal comprehension. Now, free from his protective, Adam Warlock is ready to challenge the darkness. Reborn from light, he shines a light upon the darkest corners of the Multiverse.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As mentioned, Marvel Rivals is only days away from its Closed Beta Test launching, with the testing period set to run from July 23rd through August 5th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. Recent announcements from NetEase Games and Marvel Entertainment have included the Closed Beta Test’s tournament, additional options for obtaining an access code, and an in-game event that will allow players the chance to secure an exclusive costume for a new character – Venom — who was further revealed in a trailer of their own with a great look at the Beta Test exclusive cosmetic appearance. While Adam Warlock is an exciting and undoubtedly powerful hero to add to the game, his design is consistent with what we’ve seen of the character for decades and as of now won’t be joining Venom in having another appearance in the game.

NetEase will be exhibiting at Gamescom with Marvel Rivals next month, so this may likely be where players can expect to learn an official release date for the game, as the Closed Beta Test will have completed its run well before the event begins. Outside of Marvel Rivals, NetEase also plans to announce two additional games they have in-development during Gamescom and has confirmed the unannounced games will be included at Geoff Keighley’s event when Opening Night Live kicks off on August 20th.