Marvel Rivals Devs Confirm Work on PVE Mode

Marvel Rivals is one of the biggest games in the world right now. Essentially Overwatch with a Marvel Comics filter over it, it is currently the 4th most played game on Steam right now with 213,504 players. This doesn’t even take into account the number of console users who are also playing Marvel Rivals. Regardless, the team hero shooter is undoubtedly popular despite the limited amount of modes it has. However, a recent leak confirmed developer NetEase was, at the very least, testing a PvE (Player vs. Environment) mode. Whether it would come into existence has been a bit of a mystery… until now.

In a recent interview with IGN, the publication spoke with Marvel Rivals producer Weicong Wu at the DICE Summit in Las Vegas. Specifically, it was asked if NetEase had any plans to add a PvE mode to the popular shooter. While Wu didn’t entirely shut down the idea of bringing that type of mode to Marvel Rivals entirely, he does confirm that NetEase currently has no plans to add a PvE mode to the game. He also confirms that they are always testing new game modes, and would bring anything to Marvel Rivals that was fun for its audience.

“For now we don’t have any kind of a PvE plan, but our development team is continuously experimenting with new gameplay modes,” said Wu. “So if we found that a new specific game mode is entertaining enough, fun enough, we would of course bring it to our audience.”

After Wu’s statement, Marvel Games executive producer Danny Koo chimed in to ask the interviewer if they wanted a PvE mode in the game. Answering yes, Wu continued giving a bit more context on what their goal is for such a mode.

“Yeah, we believe there are some of our audience that would like the PvE mode,” Wu continued. “But also, you can see that if we come up with a hardcore PvE experience, that will be totally a different distinctive experience from what we have right now. So our development team has been continuously experimenting with different approaches to achieve that goal, maybe a lighter mode, in a lighter sense of that, and to see what would work best for our game.”

Rumors of a Marvel Rivals PvE mode began swirling about a month ago when the Rival Leaks account on X said a source told them “they had experienced a PvE mode in the game.” Then earlier this month, a mode called “Infinity Crisis” was leaked by dataminers at X0XLeak. Although the mode had not yet been confirmed at the time by NetEase, video footage of Storm taking on a giant Kraken was shown. Now, the developers behind the game have confirmed they’ve worked on such a PvE mode, but haven’t quite found a satisfying version of it just yet.

Marvel Rivals is available now for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. NetEase updates the game fairly regularly which keeps the game fresh for users that play the game consistently. The next big update will launch on February 21st, and will bring Fantastic Four members the Human Torch and the Thing to the game.