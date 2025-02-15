Marvel Rivals Players Just Discovered the Smallest Hulk Detail

Marvel Rivals is one of the hottest multiplayer games right now, and it’s only grown more popular as NetEase releases new updates and characters. One of the main appeals of the game is its expansive roster of iconic characters, but fans also love the attention to detail. Unique voice lines based on characters in a match, powerful team abilities, and an ever-increasing selection of skins all stand out. There are loads of little things to love and appreciate about Marvel Rivals. However, fans seem to have discovered a small hidden detail about the Hulk, specifically with Bruce Banner, and it’s left many confused.

One player zoomed in on Bruce Banner’s gun in Marvel Rivals, and what they found was surprising. Instead of a gun model, this player found what appears to be a parking lot at the center of Banner’s gun. But why does Bruce Banner have a parking lot in his gun?

NetEase hasn’t revealed why there is a parking lot in Banner’s gun in Marvel Rivals, but players have various theories. The one that makes the most sense is the parking lot is an HDRI, a background used for reflections. Rather than take the time and effort to model light, the background can be used to give off lighting.

The parking lot can be seen primarily in the middle, but also in the sides. One player comments it is so small because you won’t really see it, but another rebukes this saying things like this can be used as backgrounds due to reflecting light and images.

The Redditor theorizes a parking lot was used because the colors in it are present in most maps in Marvel Rivals. This allows it to be used universally throughout the game rather than NetEase having to create various images and backgrounds. Having a base set of colors makes it the ideal image to use across the board.

These make sense, but there are other theories. One particularly funny comment is that parking makes Bruce Banner so angry that thinking about this causes him to turn into the Hulk. This leads to a discussion about how terrible Trader Joe’s parking lots are, with many agreeing on this point.

Other comments point to it being Unreal or Epic Games’ headquarters, as this is the default HDRI that the Unreal Engine uses in its cube map. One assumed it was the Dunder Mifflin office building from the popular show, The Office, which would be a random but entertaining Easter egg.

Marvel Rivals has a huge player base, and with so many fans, it isn’t surprising this was discovered. Dedicated fans are known to search games for hidden Easter eggs, and Marvel Rivals leaks are always appearing. This likely isn’t the only hidden detail in the game, and it’s only a matter of time before more are discovered and we can’t wait to see what else players uncover in Marvel Rivals.