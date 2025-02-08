Marvel Rivals Responds to PlayStation Network Outage

Play video

Many PlayStation players were disappointed to discover that the PlayStation Network was still down as of this morning, and the ongoing outage has prompted a response not just from PlayStation but also from some of the more popular games on the platform. That includes the ever-popular Marvel Rivals, and the official Marvel Rivals account on X has now responded to the continued PSN outage, giving players an update and letting them know they are in contact with PlayStation on the ongoing issue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The statement reads, “Dear Rivals, Due to PlayStation server’s emergent issue today, PlayStation users might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features. We are actively communicating with the PlayStation team and will restore the game once we receive a solution plan from the PlayStation team.

We apologize for any inconvenience and will notify the community through official channels once the issue is fixed. Thank you for your patience and understanding. – Marvel Rivals Team”

As of now all aspects of PSN are still down, which includes PS5, PS4, PS3, PS Vita, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Portal. That means any game that uses the network for online play (including Rivals) will likely have issues logging in, making play impossible at the moment.

This is the longest outage of PlayStation Network since late last year, and the outage is a worldwide issue, so everybody is in this together as it were. PSN has been down since around 7 PM EST on February 7th, so at this point, it’s been down for around 14 hours or so.

PlayStation did issue a statement on the outage, which said, ” We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN. For more details: https://status.playstation.com/.” There hasn’t been an update on that statement, but if there is we will let you know.

Hopefully PSN comes back online at some point today. As for games like Rivals, they are just as hopeful as fans that the issues are fixed, as they don’t have any control over the Network itself. We’ll keep you posted on when PSN is back online.

In the meantime, you can talk all things PlayStation and Marvel Rivals with me in the comments or on Bluesky @knightofoa.