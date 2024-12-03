Marvel Rivals Will Release With Free Spider-Man Skins, Here’s How to Get Them

Those looking to play Marvel Rivals when it launches later this week will be able to grab themselves a pair of free skins related to Spider-Man. Upon its release, Marvel Rivals will feature a roster of 33 characters that range from well-known heroes like Captain America, Wolverine, and Hulk, to lesser-known ones like Jeff the Land Shark and Luna Snow. All of these characters will then feature a variety of different skins and cosmetics that players will then be able to purchase through the in-game store.

Fortunately, for those looking to get some initial Marvel Rivals skins, developer NetEase Games will be handing out a couple tied to Spider-Man that players will be able to get without having to spend any money. Here’s how you can earn these free Marvel Rivals cosmetics for yourself:

How to Get the Free Scarlet Spider Spider-Man Skin

The first such skin that NetEase is making available for nothing at all is the Scarlet Spider outfit for Spider-Man. This skin is meant to resemble the Kaine Parker version of Scarlet Spider but has received some slight tweaks to bring the suit’s design more in line with the style of Marvel Rivals.

The manner in which this Scarlet Spider skin can be unlocked is extremely straightforward as it only requires players to own a PS5. If you’re planning to download and play Marvel Rivals on PS5, then you’ll get this Scarlet Spider outfit once you boot up the game. Sadly, those who play on Xbox or PC will not be able to get this Spider-Man skin at all as it’s only coming about thanks to a partnership between PlayStation and NetEase Games. This might change in the future, but for now, anyone rocking the Scarlet Spider suit in Marvel Rivals will be doing so simply because they’ve played on PS5.

How to Get the Free Peni Parker VEN#M Skin

The second free skin that Marvel Rivals players will be able to grab isn’t associated directly with Spider-Man, but is instead a Spider-Man-adjacent character. That character is Peni Parker, who is most well-known for her appearance in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The free Peni Parker skin that will be unlockable release this week is dubbed the “VEN#M Suit” and gives Peni’s mech a look that resembles that of the famed symbiote, Venom.

Once again, the manner in which this Peni Parker skin will be unlockable is tied to PlayStation. Rather than handing this cosmetic out to all PS5 players, though, NetEase and PlayStation have locked the skin behind PlayStation Plus. Any PS Plus subscribers will be able to earn this Peni Parker skin as part of a larger bundle that also includes a unique spray can, MVP animation, and some additional Season Pass tokens.

It’s worth noting that, unlike the Scarlet Spider skin, this VEN#M suit for Peni Parker won’t solely be available on PS5. While PS Plus subscribers will have the luxury of downloading it for free, those on Xbox and PC will be able to buy the bundle via the Marvel Rivals in-game store for themselves.

As for the release of Marvel Rivals, the highly-anticipated multiplayer game will launch later this week on December 6th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. To learn more about what Marvel Rivals will feature in its initial Season 0, you can find those details right here.