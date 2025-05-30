Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 Twitch Drops Have Arrived with New Emma Frost Skin & More

Season 2.5 has finally arrived in Marvel Rivals. At long last, Ultron has been added to the roster. But that doesn’t mean NetEase is done celebrating Season 2’s other brand-new character, Emma Frost. Along with the launch of Season 2.5, we’ve got a new lineup of free Twitch drops for Marvel Rivals. And while the in-game experience has gone digital, these Twitch drops are on ice. The lineup of new freebies is Emma Frost theme, with a spray, nameplate, emote, and skin for the newest X-Men character in Marvel Rivals.

The new set of Twitch drops is available starting at 8 AM ET on May 30th and will run through 5 PM ET on June 27th. So, there’s just about a month to get your Marvel Rivals Twitch viewing in and claim the prizes. Per usual, you’ll need to view participating Marvel Rivals Twitch streams for the required duration to earn each free item. Those streams will both need to fall under the Marvel Rivals category and have drops enabled to count towards your rewards.

The new Twitch Drops celebrate Emma Frost

Here’s every Season 2.5 Twitch drop on offer and how to get them:

Emma Frost Will of Galacta Spray – Watch 30 Minutes

Emma Frost Will of Galacta Nameplate – Watch 1 Hour

Emma Frost Galaxy Spin Emote – Watch 2 Hours

Emma Frost Will of Galacta Costume – Watch 4 Hours

This is the latest in a series of Will of Galacta-themed skins for Marvel Rivals characters, all exclusively available via Twitch drops. These aren’t the only new items on offer for Season 2.5, however. The combat chest for Season 2.5 also features a few new skins for iconic X-Men like Storm and Magneto, along with some of the Fantastic Four.

How to Claim Marvel Rivals Twitch Drops (And Troubleshooting Tips)

To claim your Marvel Rivals freebies, you’ll need to make sure your Twitch account is linked to your Marvel Rivals account. You can do this via the Marvel Rivals website. Once accounts are linked, find and view a Marvel Rivals stream that indicates drops are enabled. You’ll see a tag on the video indicating this is the case, and creators often include it in the caption as well.

The tag for Twitch Drops enabled

Once you hit the required duration for each reward, you can claim it in your Twitch Drops inventory page. Then, the items should appear in your Marvel Rivals inbox, where you’ll need to claim them before the time is up.

If you’re having issues with Twitch drops, you should double-check that your accounts are linked. Twitch drops can also be a bit finicky if you are viewing Twitch streams in multiple windows, as that can mess up the timer. So, if your time doesn’t seem to be updating, make sure you haven’t accidentally left another abandoned Twitch tab open somewhere on your device.

You’ve got until June 27th at 5 PM ET to view the total 4 hours of Marvel Rivals streams and claim the Emma Frost Twitch drops. I don’t know about you, but that blue and purple color combo with the new skin is a must-have addition.

What do you think of this new Emma Frost skin? Will you be watching Twitch to earn it, or are you too busy figuring out how to play as Ultron?