Marvel Rivals Players List the Game’s Most Annoying Characters

Marvel Rivals released not too long ago and quickly took the world by storm, becoming one of the most popular hero shooters and one of the top streamed games on Twitch. Like any competitive game, Marvel Rivals has its collection of heroes considered to have downright busted abilities. Some might be in need of balance checks, while others simply tend to frustrate or outright infuriate those playing against them. While this is generally a matter of perspective, users on the Marvel Rivals Subreddit seem to have come to a consensus on the game’s four most annoying characters.

With a character roster as expansive as Marvel Rivals‘, it surprises me that players were able to narrow down their list of “most annoying” characters to simply four. However, Reddit user Informal-Cod4035 listed the game’s most annoying characters as Squirrel Girl, Wolverine, Spider-Man, and Storm in their post on the Marvel Rivals subreddit. The post, which received a lot of upvotes and positive attention from the subreddit, seems to suggest that quite a few players agree with the list.

“I swear, these are some of the most annoying characters in the game,” says Informal-Cod4035.

In what may be a Reddit first, many of the comments on the post seem to be in agreement with the original poster’s list, many of which add context to what makes these four characters particularly annoying.

“I just started playing around Wolverine in QP and it’s insane the level of fear you put into the enemy tanks simply by existing,” says top commenter Pitiful-Factor-7987. “Nearly every game I’ve had the enemy tanks swap to DPS and go completely tankless. He really is a terrorist.”

Another commenter by the username Senethal added, “Squirrel Girl wouldn’t be that bad if she didn’t get her ult so insanly fast or if my teammates would shoot the damn squirrels. I swear to god, 90% of the player base doesn’t know you can kill her ult. The amount of times my whole team died to completely missed squirrels because they didn’t shoot it afterward is mind-boggling.”

Other users chime in with suggestions for other characters who could make the list, showing that the title of most annoying character in Marvel Rivals is a subjective one, often influenced by one or more bad games or even encounters with cheaters rather than the characters themselves being outright broken. User MuglyRay sums up this idea with their comment, “It’s not always about the stats you put up. It’s about the fear you strike into the enemy team.”