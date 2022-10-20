Marvel Snap: Best Beginner Decks

Marvel Snap is the hot new mobile card game, and here are a few solid beginner decks to help you get started. Released earlier this week on mobile and tablet devices, Marvel Snap is a fast-paced card game in which players battle for control of three locations over the course of six rounds. Deck creation is simple – players have a deck of a dozen cards with varying energy costs and power levels. Many of the cards also have special abilities that either activate "On Reveal" when the cards are shown to the opponent at the end of a round or have an "Ongoing" effect.

How Do I Get Marvel Snap Cards?

One of the perks to Marvel Snap is that it's a free-to-play game that focuses on cosmetics and variant cards to earn money. Instead of purchasing booster packs with random cards, players increase their "Collection Level" which gives them random cards from specific collection pools. Players can't progress to a new collection pool until they've obtained at least one copy of each card in the collection pool they're currently in. To progress their Collection Levels, players upgrade their existing card's rarity by spending card-specific boosters (earned by playing in Marvel Snap matches) and credits, which can be earned through a variety of ways.

What Are The Best Marvel Snap Decks?

While players may need to grind a bit to collect Marvel Snap cards, there are a few solid decks that beginners should try to build. The first deck is the Blue Marvel/Spectrum Deck. Players receive Blue Marvel when they complete the Recruit Season Pass (a free Season Pass to help players get started) and his powers nicely sync up with Spectrum, an Energy 6 card. The key to this deck is to load up your deck with as many cards with Ongoing abilities as you can to build stacking power buffs on your cards. Ideally, you want to play a card like Ant-Man on Turn 1, Captain America, Punisher, or Mister Fantastic on Turn 3, Kazar on Turn 4, Blue Marvel on Turn 5, and Spectrum at Turn 6.

The opposite style of deck is the Odin "On Reveal" deck. Odin activates all On Reveal powers a second time in whatever location he's played, so this provides a fantastic (albeit situational) way to give several of your cards a second activation. A great Turn 5/Turn 6 play is White Tiger on Turn 5 and Odin at the same location on Turn 6, which would give the player two Power 7 Tigers in play on another location and Odin sitting at a separate location.

The final early deck is the Kazar deck, which is built around flooding the board with low cost cards. Kazar provides all cards with a 1 Energy Cost with a power boost, so you want to have cards like Quicksilver, Nightcrawler, Ant-Man, and Hawkeye in your deck. Cards that pair well with a Kazar deck include Angela (who gains power whenever you play a card in her location), Bishop (who gains power whenever a card is played), and Blue Marvel (who provides a blanket buff to all cards.)