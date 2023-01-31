Marvel Snap Launches New Battle Mode, Nerfs Leader Again

Marvel Snap has launched a brand new Battle Mode in a new patch that also nerfs one of the game's most powerful cards. Today, Marvel Snap released a new patch that added a brand new "Friendly Battle" mode that allows players to challenge friends in battles through an in-game code. The patch notes also contain major changes for two cards – Leader and Wolverine. Wolverine has gotten a decent power buff, as the character now gains +2 Power when it regenerates at a random location when discarded or destroyed. Previously, Wolverine only regenerated without the power buff when it was discarded or destroyed. Meanwhile, Leader has received a significant debuff. While Leader's Power has increased from 3 to 7, its card ability has now changed. Leader's now copies all cards played by an opponent to the right of the location that Leader was played at. While Leader previously copied ALL cards played by your opponent on that turn, Leader now requires a little bit of strategy and guesswork in order to work. It also provides players with an easy counter to Leader by playing their cards on Turn 6 at the right-most location.

The full patch notes can be found below:

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS

NEW FEATURE: Friendly Battles! You can now play against friends via an in-game code. Tap the new "Game Modes" icon on the navigation bar and then tap "Friendly Battle" to get started!

GENERAL UPDATES

You can now change your name within the Avatar menu once every 30 days.

Zabu has been added to Series 5 in the Token Shop.

Updated Player Support conversations now have a red dot notification to let you know a response is waiting.

AUDIO

A Voice Over Volume slider has been added to the settings menu.

ART & VISUAL EFFECTS

Added new effects for Ghost Rider when there's no card to play.

BALANCE UPDATES

CARD UPDATES

Leader:[6/7]On Reveal: Copy all cards your opponent played to the location to the right, but on your side.

Dev Note: Leader is a prominent "finisher" in the current Snap meta, and we're not happy with some of the card choices and play patterns he encourages, especially his strength against other cool 6-cost cards. We're changing Leader to only copy cards played at the location to his right, with more base Power to compensate. We hope that this change will reward clever predictions and reduce the frustration of playing against him.

Wolverine: [2/2] When this is discarded or destroyed, regenerate it at a random location with +2 Power.

Dev Note: Wolverine sees virtually no play at the moment, which is a bummer given how iconic he is. We're giving him a substantial buff to reward players for activating his effect and create new deckbuilding options at both low and high collection levels.

Note: We have updated his text from "play" to "regenerate" to better reflect his gameplay functionality. This is purely a flavor and clarity choice.

Text-Only Updates:

In addition to Wolverine, a few cards use the word "play" in their text but don't actually play anything. This small update aims to avoid players misinterpreting how these cards interact with triggers that specify playing a card: Hela Jubilee



Sentry: Using more consistent language for similar effects.

LOCATION UPDATES

Text-Only Updates to:

The Raft: Removing the word "draw" for accuracy.

Vibranium Mines: Removing "a card" for brevity.

BUG FIXES