Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Reportedly Releasing Sooner Than You Think

Earlier this year, Insomniac Games seemingly confirmed that development on a sequel to PS4’s Marvel’s Spider-Man was in development. That said, perhaps it should come as no surprise that the sequel is releasing in 2021, the year after the PlayStation 5 arrives on the market. Whether it will be available on PS4, who knows. Probably not. But if it does release in 2021 it does confirm that it will at least be available on PS5.

Word of the sequel’s release window comes way of Kinda Funny’s Imran Khan, a former senior editor at Game Informer. In other words, the report doesn’t come way of a random Reddit leak or an infamous 4chan leaker, but a reputable source with a pretty consistent history of scoops. Khan reveals he can’t say much about the game, but notes it could come as early as 2021, and may very well be Sony’s big 2021 holiday game, which sounds about right. Not only was the first game received very well among critics and gamers, but it sold very well. In fact, it probably played a big role in Sony Interactive Entertainment acquiring Insomniac Games earlier this year.

That said, if the game is truly releasing in 2021, there’s a good chance we will see it very soon. In other words, if this report is accurate, then we may see the game next year at the reveal event of the PS5 or at E3 2020 if Sony returns to the show.

Of course, all of this information, plus the speculation on top of it, should be taken with a grain of salt. Even if the report is correct, it’s subject to change, especially when we’re talking about a game two years away.

For those that don’t know: Marvel’s Spider-Man released via the PS4 last year, and was widely considered one of the best games of the year. Further, it — and its DLC releases — pretty clearly set up a sequel, which, for the moment, Sony hasn’t officially announced.

