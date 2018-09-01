‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ and ‘Dragon Quest’ Headline Next Weeks’ Biggest Releases

The week of Marvel’s Spider-Man’s release draws nearer with the launch less than a week away, but it’s not the only game coming out soon that gamers have been looking forward to.

An exclusive for the PlayStation 4, Spider-Man’s constant promotion from Sony and Insomniac Games with multiple trailers have built up the September 7 release as one of the Sony console’s biggest games of 2018. With the game releasing on Friday, people still have to wait until the end of the week to try it, but other series like Destiny and Dragon Quest help fill out the rest of the days and make for a packed gaming week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Listed in the order that the games will be releasing, here are several titles to look forward to for the first full week of September.

Destiny 2: Forsaken DLC

Starting the week of releases off on September 4 is Destiny 2’s newest DLC called Forsaken.

It’s not a full game like the other titles coming next week, but it’s a significant release that’s got Destiny 2 players ready to avenge Cayde. The DLC tasks players with tracking down Cayde’s killer with Bungie sharing a launch trailer recently to preview the DLC.

“Cayde-6 has paid the ultimate price. Now, the hunt is on for the man responsible, Uldren Sov,” the preview for the DLC said. “Avenge Cayde in Destiny’s most transformative experience yet, and track down Uldren and his Barons. It will take every Titan, Warlock, and Hunter to storm the Reef and put Uldren in the ground.”

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

The next installation in the Dragon Quest series also heads West this coming week with Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age releasing for the PlayStation 4 and PC on September 4.

Already out in Japan, the new Dragon Quest game finally releases for North American players this week. Square Enix’s game is coming to the Nintendo Switch at an unannounced date, but PlayStation 4 and PC owners will be able to play it on Tuesday.

“Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age tells a captivating tale of a hunted hero and is the long-awaited role-playing game from series creator Yuji Horii and character designer Akira Toriyama,” Square Enix’s description of the game said. “While it is the eleventh mainline entry in the critically acclaimed series, Dragon Quest XI is a completely standalone experience that features entirely new characters, a beautifully detailed world, finely tuned turn-based combat, and an immersive story that will appeal to longtime fans and franchise newcomers alike.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man

And then there’s Marvel’s Spider-Man, a game from Marvel, Insomniac Games, and Sony that by now needs little introduction. The game releases on September 7 exclusively for the PlayStation 4 with many people getting the PlayStation 4 Pro bundle for the game that quickly sold out after becoming available for preorder.

Sony’s been sharing reveal after reveal regarding the new Spider-Man game with features like a photo mode shown off in numerous trailers. There has also been some controversies lately regarding a certain puddle and downgrade concerns, issues that Insomniac Games have since responded to.

“The worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story,” Sony previews. “In this new Spider-Man universe, iconic characters from Peter and Spider-Man’s lives have been reimagined, placing familiar characters in unique roles.”

NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition

The full release of NBA 2K19 comes on September 11, but those who purchased the game’s Anniversary Edition can start playing four days early on September 7.

Featuring LeBron James as the cover athlete for the Anniversary Edition, NBA 2K19 will be playable for the first time on the day that Spider-Man releases. Aside from giving buyers the chance to play the game ahead of everyone else, the Anniversary Edition also comes with the following digital and physical items.

Digital Items

100,000 Virtual Currency

50,000 MyTEAM points

20 MyTEAM League Packs (delivered one a week)

Sapphire LeBron James MyTEAM Card

10 MyTEAM Heat Check Packs (delivered one a week beginning at the start of the NBA season)

5 LeBron-themed murals for MyCOURT

LeBron MyCOURT design

King’s Collection – Nike LeBron apparel & footwear (25 pairs!)

Physical Items

LeBron NBA 2K19 poster

NBA 2K sticker sheet

Custom Wristband featuring LeBron’s chosen words

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy

Last on the list of games to look out for this coming week is SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy, a fighting game that’s releasing on September 7 for the PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo Switch.

Featuring 2v2 battles and more, the fighting series returns with new features. An improved customization mode, for example, is one of the features that NIS America’s new game expands on.

“Play online or with friends as SNK’s iconic heroines in the brand-new 2 vs 2 fighting game, SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy!” a preview of the game says. “Activate Special Moves with a single button, and make use of special items to change the tide of battle! However, the fight isn’t over the moment you’ve chipped enough health away. Once your opponent is on the ropes, utilize your Dream Finish technique to win the match! Spectate on other battles online, use your winnings to buy voice clips and accessories in an all-new costume system, and customize your favorite heroine to your heart’s content!