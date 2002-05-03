‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Becomes Fastest Selling Superhero Game of All Time

While there have been many superhero-themed video games that have done well over the past few years, none can touch the fast-rising success of Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man for PlayStation 4. Not according to the NPD Group, at least.

Earlier this week, the analyst group revealed the best-selling games for November 2018; and while Red Dead Redemption 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 were the biggest sellers for the month, the web-slinger left an impeccable mark of his own.

Mat Piscatella, who works with the NPD, noted in a tweet that Spider-Man has become the fastest-selling superhero game of all time, topping even the likes of the awesome Batman Arkham trilogy. You can see his quote in the tweet below.

Bonus November 2018 Video Game market sales data update from The NPD Group - Over the first three months in market, Marvel's Spider-Man is now the fastest selling superhero game in US history. Congrats again to @insomniacgames! pic.twitter.com/TRiOJY1M05 — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) December 20, 2018

Back when the game first released in September, it managed to sell 3.3 million copies in its initial first few days of release. But since that time, it's been making records galore.

It had already become the second best selling game of 2018 by the time October rolled around (though it's probably been bumped down to third by Red Dead Redemption 2's success); it helped guide Sony to its biggest sale day in PlayStation 4 history with its special Black Friday bundle, which included a copy of the game with a 1TB PlayStation 4 Slim console for $199; and earlier this month, the game's UK sales helped it push towards becoming the best-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive to date, surpassing Naughty Dog's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.

Sony hasn't reported sales numbers for Spider-Man since it first launched, but we'll likely see an update after the holiday season. For now though, it doesn't look like the web-slinger's momentum will dwindle anytime soon, especially with the Silver Lining DLC becoming available in just a few hours.

This should bode well with Marvel's game plans for 2019, in which it's working with Nintendo on Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 for the Switch; and we've still got Square Enix's Avengers games coming up, which we might finally see in a few months.

Marvel's Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. Be sure to check out our review!