How to Unlock the ‘Avengers Infinity War’ Iron Spider Suit in ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’

WARNING: This article contains mild mid-game spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man. If you want to experience this game completely fresh, consider this your final warning.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is packed with unlockable suits and special Easter eggs. The suits are no doubt one of the most appealing rewards for progressing through the game, and handful of Spider-Man’s PS4 outfits are from hit movies or fan-favorite comic arcs. One of the hottest suits in the game is the Iron Spider suit from Agengers Infinity War. So how can you snag this suit for yourself?

The short answer is: You just have to play the game. Many players were able to unlock this suit as a pre-order bonus, but the good news is that you will get a chance to craft the suit for yourself later on as you progress. The only real barrier to entry is the level-gate. As soon as you reach level 31, the Iron Spider suit will open up for you to craft. All you need are four crime tokens, three base tokens, and three challenge tokens. As long as you’re doing a few side-missions between story chapters, you should easily have all of those things on-hand.

This Iron Spider suit comes with a very special suit power which, for a limited time, unleashes the iron arms from you back. These iron arms will change up your basic combos slightly, dishing out additional damage. They also make you look like a total freaking monster, which I love. Sometimes I would activate them and just swing around the city for some great photo opportunities.

The Iron Spider suit is incredible, but it’s not actually our favorite suit in the game. You can check out the video above to see every single suit in the game ranked by our own Chris Killian. The Iron Spider suit is up there, but it’s mainly for the Marvel movie-goers. We enjoy some of the deeper-lore suits better.

If you’d like a more thorough breakdown of every suit in the game, you can check out our slideshow here, where we break down every suit and every suit power. Don’t worry, one of the suits is a bit of an end-game spoiler, but we’ve blurred that one out for you in order not to give away a major boss fight.

Which suit do you like the most, and why? Let us know in the comments below, and stay tuned for more Marvel’s Spider-Man coverage!