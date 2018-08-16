‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Is Taking Over NYC Subway

With Spider-Man set to, ahem, swing onto PlayStation 4 in a matter of weeks, Sony and Marvel have gone all in on the forthcoming game with huge advertisements and other promotions underway. And there’s a hype train rolling through — no, literally. There’s a train.

Here’s some more photos of the #SpiderManPS4 train in NYC (Times Square Shuttle) pic.twitter.com/bHiEah2Ood — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) August 15, 2018

James Stevenson, who serves as community director for the team at Insomniac Games, has posted pictures of a subway train running in New York City (the Times Square Shuttle, to be precise). And it’s just the kind of car that you’d see Spider-Man riding in.

As you can see, the car is covered top to bottom with Spidey advertising, both inside and out. On the outside, you can see the web-slinger’s face as he shoots a web out towards the side of the door. And the rest of it is solid red, matching the motif that Sony is going for with the hero. (Check out this PlayStation 4 Pro system if you need further proof of this.)

But the outside is just the beginning. As we noted, the inside is decked out as well, with Spider-Man advertising on the walls and special Spidey-colored seats, each decked out with the white emblem for the hero. It’s really sharp work.

In the second set of pictures, provided by Twitter user Mike Brady, which you can see below, it looks like riders can also pick up the Daily Bugle newspaper that was given out to fans a couple of months ago during E3, featuring a number of stories inspired by the video game. There’s also a huge advertisement for the Bugle above, noting, “We always give you more.” Another banner features J. Jonah Jameson showing off, with a potential show/column called Just the Facts. You can see those in the pics below.

There’s no word yet if Sony will be, ahem, riding this hype train into other states across the U.S., but considering that it’s got a huge marketing budget planned for Spider-Man, we wouldn’t be surprised if we see more of these going around.

Spider-Man releases on September 7 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.