‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Spirit Spider Funko Pops Are Live

Funko has announced not one but two versions of a Gamerverse Pop figure based on the Spirit Spider / Ghost Spider suit featured in the Marvel‘s Spider-Man game for the PlayStation 4! Both Pop figures are Walgreens exclusives and can be purchased right here in standard ant glow-in-the dark versions while supplies last.

Keep in mind that these Pops are only available online and that shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. That having been said, you might want to check out the other Funko Pop figure exclusives and deals that Walgreens has in stock.

Regardless of how you feel about the Spirit Spider suit in the game, you have to admit that the Funko Pop versions are pretty cool looking. It’s basically what Ghost Rider would look like as Spider-Man.

Actually, the Spirit Spider skin is based on Peter Parker’s look from Earth-11638, a reality where Uncle Ben survived and actually inspired Peter to become the “Amazing Spider”. To make a long story short, Peter ended up being resurrected by Sorcerer Supreme; Dr. Banner who infused Peter with some sort of crazy spirit powers and turned him into Ghost Spider aka Spirit Spider. Yeah, things got really weird.

On a related note, you can still order the officially licensed Spider-Man White Spider hoodie based on his look in wildly popular PlayStation 4 game right here for $59.99 with free shipping slated for December 14th. The hoodies are available in sizes S-XXL while supplies last. From the official description:

“Inspired by Spider-Man’s in [sic] costume in the upcoming PlayStation 4 game, the hoodie incorporates the web slinging hero’s classic colours of red, white and blue in darker tones, along with a white Spider logo. The hoodie has a sporty athletic style fit with body panelling details, full length zip and drawstring hood.”

