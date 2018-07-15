‘Marvel Strike Force’ Successory Poster Giveaway: Win 4 Collectible Marvel Posters

Superheroing is hard. That’s why FoxNext and Marvel have gone out of their way to make it as fun and easy for you as possible. Marvel Strike Force is available to download right now, for free, on iOS and Android, and in celebration of the game’s massive success and San Diego Comic-Con, they’ve revealed a set of four new motivational “Successory” posters to lift your spirits. Check these beauties out:

How much better would you be — how much stronger, and more motivated — if you had these posters hanging up in your room or secret lair? We have good news for you, heroes. We’ve partnered with the fine folks at FoxNext, and will be giving away a complete set of all four Successory posters. These 30×24″ collectibles can be yours, to proudly display, or else to hide away in protective tubing until the day you decide to try your luck on Ebay. We’re not here to judge; we’re just here to give you stuff.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Entering is a snap. If you live in the United States and have a valid shipping address, just fill out the form below, and we’ll select one winner on Saturday afternoon:

If you win, we’ll be reaching out to you via the provided email address, so don’t go pasting in that decoy hotmail address you’re still hanging onto. And hey, if you don’t win, keep hope! FoxNext will be finding a few lucky San Diego Comic-Con attendees next week to give some of these posters to, so if you’re able to make it out to the show, you’ll have a chance to snag a one-of-a-kind Marvel collectible (the resulting motivation is the real prize).

If you haven’t been playing Marvel Strike Force, now is the perfect time to jump in. The Wasp and Rocket Raccoon are the hot heroes to recruit right now, but all of the fan favorites are there to assemble into your ideal Strike Force. Here’s the elevator pitch:

“In Marvel Strike Force, ready for battle alongside allies and arch-rivals in this action-packed, visually-stunning free-to-play game for your phone or tablet. An assault on Earth has begun and Super Heroes and Super Villains are working together to defend it! Lead the charge by assembling your ultimate squad, including Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, Loki, Elektra, Captain America and Iron Man, as you enter strategic combat against an all-new enemy threat. It’s time to fight! Gather your squad and prepare for the battle to save Earth!”

Good luck, and check out Marvel Strike Force on the iTunes App Store and Google Play Store!