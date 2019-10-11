Gaming

Marvel Studios Avengers: Damage Control First Reactions Surface Online

Marvel Studios’ new virtual reality experience called Avengers: Damage Control isn’t […]

Marvel Studios’ new virtual reality experience called Avengers: Damage Control isn’t officially available to the public until later in the month, but some people have already been able to see what Damage Control is like during a preview event. ComicBook.com was among those who were able to participate with the first reactions to Damage Control appearing online this week. The consensus so far appears to be that it’s an experience that shouldn’t be missed if you’re a Marvel fan close to a location where Damage Control will be found.

The premise of Damage Control is already an exciting one without having to see any reactions praising it. You take control of characters who use powerful suits created by Stark Industries and Wakandan technology that allow users to fire repulsor blasts while using Wakandan shields and other powers. You team up with other Marvel heroes like Hulk, Spider-Man, and War Machine to take on Ultron now that the villain has made a return.

“Shuri has recruited your team to test a powerful new prototype design combining Wakandan and Stark technologies,” a plot description said. “When an enemy from the past seeks to steal the technology, you’ll fight alongside some of your favorite Avengers like Doctor Strange, Wasp, Ant-Man and more to stop the attack before they unleash an oppressive new age upon the world.”

The public will be able to experience Damage Control when it releases at select The Void locations starting on October 18th. You can check The Void’s site here to see if it’s coming to a location near you, and while you wait for it to release, you can see what the early thoughts on Damage Control are from the reactions below.

