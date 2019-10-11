Marvel Studios Avengers: Damage Control First Reactions Surface Online

Marvel Studios’ new virtual reality experience called Avengers: Damage Control isn’t officially available to the public until later in the month, but some people have already been able to see what Damage Control is like during a preview event. ComicBook.com was among those who were able to participate with the first reactions to Damage Control appearing online this week. The consensus so far appears to be that it’s an experience that shouldn’t be missed if you’re a Marvel fan close to a location where Damage Control will be found.

The premise of Damage Control is already an exciting one without having to see any reactions praising it. You take control of characters who use powerful suits created by Stark Industries and Wakandan technology that allow users to fire repulsor blasts while using Wakandan shields and other powers. You team up with other Marvel heroes like Hulk, Spider-Man, and War Machine to take on Ultron now that the villain has made a return.

“Shuri has recruited your team to test a powerful new prototype design combining Wakandan and Stark technologies,” a plot description said. “When an enemy from the past seeks to steal the technology, you’ll fight alongside some of your favorite Avengers like Doctor Strange, Wasp, Ant-Man and more to stop the attack before they unleash an oppressive new age upon the world.”

The public will be able to experience Damage Control when it releases at select The Void locations starting on October 18th. You can check The Void’s site here to see if it’s coming to a location near you, and while you wait for it to release, you can see what the early thoughts on Damage Control are from the reactions below.

A Stunning Experience

Wow. #Avengers #DamageControl is simply one of the most stunning experiences of my life. It is unbelievable — like stepping into the MCU and existing WITH the Marvel heroes we know in movies. Amazing.



You need to do this if you can. pic.twitter.com/eEMDs66t38 — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) October 10, 2019

Living the Dream

I just lived the dream of every #Marvel fan in #AvengersDamageControl! This next-level VR experience from @MarvelStudios & @ILMxLAB is intuitive & super fun with lots of cool surprises, all wrapped in a spectacular story! Assemble @voidvr starting 10/18!pic.twitter.com/wWMWFFqgIA — Marvel Studios News (@MarvelNewsCast) October 10, 2019

Amazing

.@planethenderson and I got to check out #AvengersDamageControl from ilmxlab and marvelstudios! You guys, it’s AMAZING!!! If you haven’t done one of these yet, you have to!!! Review up on vitalthrillscom amd… https://t.co/zTHfK16ot4 — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) October 10, 2019

Like Stepping Into a Movie

#AvengersDamageControl is freaking amazing. Like stepping into an #Avengers movie and being thrown right into the action. If you’ve done the Star Wars VR experience at @voidvr they and @ILMxLAB leveled up with this one. pic.twitter.com/PeZ7sL9Xlj — 👻🎃 Alish-Aaahh!! Real Monsters 🎃👻 (@AlishaGrauso) October 10, 2019

Helmets On Display

Got to see Pepper Potts’ Rescue helmet on display at the #AvengersDamageControl demo today. The helmet is awesome and so is the VR experience! Can’t wait to say more about it. pic.twitter.com/UIf8c2Ajdz — Marvel Studios News (@MarvelNewsCast) October 11, 2019

Cool, Fun, and Trippy

I got to try out the #AvengersDamageControl VR experience today and it’s really, really cool. Lots of fun, trippy (hello, Doctor Strange!) moments, along with some very clever and suitably “Hell yeah, it’s time to Avenge!” action beats. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) October 11, 2019

An Incredible Time

We had an incredible time going through the #AvengersDamageControl VR experience! If you’ve ever wondered what it feels like to be in the MCU, you need to do this! pic.twitter.com/boQPlZxYHj — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) October 11, 2019

A Blast

#AvengersDamageControl was a blast! @ilmxlab and @voidvr really stepped it to another level. It’s like getting to take part as an Avenger for a mini-MCU movie. Definite must experience for Marvel fans. #VR #MCU pic.twitter.com/UcXL8iPAdr — Dennis Tzeng (@ThinkHero) October 11, 2019

A Leap Forward

I’ve played a lot of VR, but #AvengersDamageControl is the best I’ve ever played. Both on a technical and story level. It’s amazing and a leap forward from Secrets of the Empire for @ILMxLAB and @voidvr. Marvel fans are going to LOVE it. #AvengersVR — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) October 10, 2019

