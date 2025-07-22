Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Sets Date for First Playable Demo & New Gameplay Reveals

During the June State of Play, Arc System Works and Marvel Games revealed their latest project. Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls will deliver a tag team fighting experience set within the Marvel Universe. The initial reveal featured a pretty extensive look at the mechanics and characters that will be featured in the upcoming Marvel fighting game. Now, Arc System Works has revealed when select gamers will be able to get a first look at the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This new game from Arc System Works and Marvel Games combines Arc’s skill for fighting games with iconic Marvel characters. It will be a 4v4 team-based battler, where players assemble teams of Marvel heroes and villains to engage in fast-paced combat. It features anime-inspired art of iconic Marvel characters, including stages based on locations from the Marvel universe. If you missed the initial reveal trailer, you can get a sense of what this latest Marvel game is all about below:

Play video

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls will offer its first-ever playable experience during Evo Las Vegas 2025. The demo will be available at the Arc System Works booth at the event, which takes place from August 1st to August 3rd at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The demo will let players craft teams of 4 Marvel characters from a select roster of playable characters. The Marvel heroes on offer will be Captain America, Iron Man, Storm, Star Lord, Ms. Marvel, and Doctor Doom. This is just a small sample of the game’s full roster of characters. We’ve already seen plenty of other characters who will likely star in the final version of Fighting Souls when it releases in 2026. Those who are able to attend the first-ever demo for the new Marvel fighting game in person will also get a collectible pin to commemorate the experience.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Developer Combat Panel to Reveal New Game Details

The playable experience will be available for in-person attendees only, but that doesn’t mean Arc is leaving fans hanging. A Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls panel will deliver new details about the game, and that event will be livestreamed for all fans to enjoy.

Image courtesy of Marvel Games & Arc System Works

If you aren’t able to attend the Evo Las Vegas 2025 event, you can still mark your calendar for Marvel Tokon news. Arc System Works will host a Developer Combat Panel during the event. It will feature team members from both Arc System Works and Marvel Games, in conversation about the core gameplay mechanics of Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls.

The panel will take place on Friday, August 1st at 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET. For those attending in person, it will be hosted on the Ev Showcase Stage. For those watching from home, the Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls panel will be livestreamed via the official Evo Events YouTube channel. This gameplay deep dive should give us a better sense of how exactly this latest Marvel game will bring players into the action.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls will release as a PS5 console exclusive in 2026. The exact release date has not yet been revealed.