Marvel Tokon’s Second Beta Begins Soon (and Has Spider-Man)

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls has already gotten one beta, and now it’s getting another. But it won’t be just a repeat of the first beta, either, as it will feature a whole host of new features, characters, and stages. The second Marvel Tokon beta is also beginning rather soon, meaning those who want to try this more polished playtest can do so without waiting that much longer.

Arc System Works took to PlayStation’s Japan-centric State of Play to speak more about this second beta. The closed beta will be on PS5 (no PC version was mentioned) and run from December 5th at midnight PT to December 7th at 11:59 p.m. PT and have “no breaks.” The lack of breaks was emphasized here because the first closed beta had multiple stretches where it wasn’t online and only went up in six-hour chunks. Not all of these sessions were at reasonable times, too, as some were in the wee hours of the morning or hovered close to midnight.

How to Sign Up for the Second Marvel Tokon Beta

Players can register for this second closed beta on PlayStation’s website. However, the site may be little janky. The official Marvel Tokon social media account noted that players who see an error message or get redirected to the PlayStation Store are already signed up. Those who already played in the first closed beta will automatically be registered and get a reminder in the coming weeks. The site should look like it does in the above picture for people who did not join the first closed beta. People in the Beta Program at PlayStation may be selected for this beta, as well, and will get an email notifying them.

This announcement also came with a new trailer going through some of the features of the beta and its new characters. Spider-Man and Ghost Rider will be joining the fray this time around. Both were previously announced but weren’t playable in the first beta, which was only limited to Ms. Marvel, Storm, Captain America, Iron Man, Doctor Doom, and Star-Lord (who will all be in the second beta, too). But these fighters may not play the exact same way because, according to game director Sekuto Sekine, this December beta will feature balance adjustments, visual upgrades, better performance, and “numerous improvements” over the last beta.

The pair of new fighters will sit alongside the pair of new stages: Savage Land and X-Mansion. The former is from a prehistoric, dinosaur-ridden world, while the latter is the big mutant-filled mansion from the X-Men series (which features characters like Beast, Cable, Nightcrawler, and Professor X in the background). Savage Land will have multiple arenas, while X-Mansion will not. Art director Tetsuma Kurosaka stated in an interview baked into the State of Play that players need not worry about X-Mansion’s single arena being boring because it is designed to change throughout the battle. Producer Takeshi Yamanaka also said in the very same interview that the studio chose Robbie Reyes’ Ghost Rider (as opposed to Johnny Blaze, for example) because they wanted a younger version of the character.

This second beta will also have offline CPU battles and new avatar skins for the online lobby, which is meant to emulate an arcade setting. CPU battles will only be available on December 5th and December 6th, meaning the final day is all online. Rollback netcode and the spectator mode have also returned from the first beta.

