Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls PS5 Beta Dates Announced

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is getting a beta exclusively on PS5 very soon. There are a lot of incredible fighting games out there, some of which are based on incredible IP. Invincible is set to get one next year and DC has managed to thrive in the genre with NetherRealm’s incredible Injustice series. Marvel hasn’t really ever had its own fighting game, though. Of course, Marvel vs Capcom existed, but it was a crossover series so it was a bit different. Now, Marvel is getting its own fighting series with Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, a brand new stylized fighting game from Arc System Works.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The developer is best known for its work on fighting games and the idea of them working on one based on the Marvel universe has led to a lot of excitement. Of course, the fighting game community is incredibly passionate and they’ve already had some critiques of Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, but it’s still looking like it will be a great new game. The new game isn’t due out until next year, but fans will get to play it for themselves very soon so long as they have a PS5.

At EVO, Arc System Works announced the beta for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls for PlayStation 5. As of right now, there’s no beta dates for the PC version of the game, but players can sign up for a closed beta on the Sony console right now. The Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls beta will begin on September 5th and run through September 7th. As of right now, it sounds like this will be a one weekend test and you’ll need a code to get in. You can sign up by clicking here. It’s unclear how restrictive this beta will be right now, but there’s a chance you may not get in since there’s no plans to open it up.

Play video

The Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls beta will allow players to play as six different characters: Doctor Doom, Captain America, Iron Man, Storm, Ms. Marvel, and Star Lord. The game’s beta will feature a tutorial, offline matches, and online matches against other players. It’ll be a great way for players to test out Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, but we’ll have to wait and see how fans respond to it. There’s still a while before the game releases, but we’ll have to wait and see if there’s enough time for the players to provide meaningful feedback that can be feasibly implemented into the game.