Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Free DLC Featuring Cyclops and Colossus Is Now Live

The first free downloadable content for Marvel’s Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order has arrived on Nintendo Switch. As promised by Marvel and Nintendo, the X-Men Cyclops and Colossus have joined the alliance. Players can now play as the character, who had been non-playable NPC allies in the game’s X-Men-themed chapter.

In addition to Cyclops and Colossus becoming playable, the free DLC pack also adds three new costumes for characters already available in the game. Spider-Man gets his Symbiote Suit. Hulk gets his Planet Hulk look. Captain Marvel gets her classic Ms. Marvel costume.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re not seeing the update, try hitting the + button on the Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 icon on your Switch’s home screen. Then go to the Software Update menu and check for the update. It should then download.

This is the first free DLC for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, but Marvel has promised that it won’t be the last. That’s in addition to the three upcoming paid DLC additions to Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3. The first of these lands in and Septemeber and brings the Marvel Knights to to the game. The pack is called Marvel Knights: Curse of the Vampire. It releases on September 30th. Nintendo revealed details about the DLC pack earlier this month.

The Marvel Knights: Curse of the Vampire DLC will add Blade, Moon Knight, the Punisher, and Morbius the Living Vampire to Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 as playable character. The DLC will also add a new Infinity Rift, a new Endurance Mode, and a new Gauntlet mode, which presents players will a series of co-op challenges. Here’s the full description from the Nintendo website:

“Prepare for Marvel Knights: Curse of the Vampire! This DLC pack, part of the MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order Expansion Pass, will add Blade, Moon Knight, Morbius and The Punisher as playable characters. In Gauntlet Mode, up to four players* take on an intense series of co-op challenges in rapid succession to earn rewards. Players can find out how long they can last in Endurance Mode and see how high they make it on the online ranking board, then discover a mysterious new Infinity Rift.”

ComicBook.com gave Marvel Ultimate 3: The Black Order high praise when the game released in July. From the review, “The scope of Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is impressive. The story is all about fan service, but its fun, enjoyable fan service. The game is fun solo, though multiplayer is ideal. The drop-in, drop-out multiplayer makes that a breeze, and the Switch’s portability and connectivity make it easy to find opportunities to play. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is a grand, action-packed celebration of the Marvel Universe that fans won’t want to miss out on.”

Are you excited to add Cyclops and Colossus to your alliance? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is available now for Nintendo Switch.