Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Has a Perfect Netflix Daredevil Easter Egg

It’s only been out for a matter of days at this point, but intrepid Marvel fans are already digging into Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order to root out all the video game’s Easter eggs, references, and whatnot. In a surprising turn of events, one of the most amusing Easter eggs appears to directly reference the Netflix MCU — and specifically, Marvel’s Daredevil from the streaming service.

According to our reviewer, Jamie Lovett, the Easter egg takes place in the game’s third chapter, Shadowland. The heroes hear from Jessica Jones that Kingpin may have an Infinity Stone, and then sneak into the Shadowland base, fight a bunch of hand ninjas, and meet up with Iron First. They keep going until they run into Daredevil, who shows them how to avoid the traps coming up. Iron Fist and Daredevil join the Alliance at this point. Later in the level, there’s a long hallway where you fight more Hand Ninjas, and the visuals change so that you can only see your characters’ black silhouettes against a lit backdrop. Daredevil then makes the comment, “I do my best fighting in hallways,” referencing the famous hallway fight scenes from Marvel’s Daredevil.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out an image of the scene in question, which has been shared online, below:

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is now available on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here. Here’s a little snippet of our official review:

“The scope of Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is impressive. The story is all about fan service, but its fun, enjoyable fan service. The game is fun solo, though multiplayer is ideal. The drop-in, drop-out multiplayer makes that a breeze, and the Switch’s portability and connectivity make it easy to find opportunities to play. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is a grand, action-packed celebration of the Marvel Universe that fans won’t want to miss out on.”