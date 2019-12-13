Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Reveals Rise of the Phoenix DLC Trailer

Marvel Games and Nintendo revealed a new trailer on Thursday for the next DLC installment in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order. It’s called “Rise of the Phoenix,” and it comes with four more playable characters. Like the other DLCs that have been released for the game, it’ll also include new missions and other features beyond more playable heroes.

The trailer can be seen above after it was revealed during this year’s showing of The Game Awards. It featured Phoenix, Gambit, Ice Man, and Cable to comprise the list of playable heroes and sometimes-heroes who will be added to the game. The same trailer showed off some of their powers to give players an idea of what the heroes will be capable of.

“Four more X-Men join the alliance—Phoenix, Gambit, Ice Man, and Cable— as part of the second of 3 DLC packs included with the Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order Expansion Pass,” a description of the newest DLC reads. “This pack includes these four playable characters, the newly added Danger Room Mode, and additional Gauntlet missions.”

The “Danger Room Mode” which was teased in the trailer will allow players to compete against one another. Like other online experiences and the game itself, you’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to take part.

Also similar to how the past DLCs were released, you’ll need the game’s expansion pass to play the Rise of the Phoenix characters. The expansion pass includes all of the DLCs that have been released and ones that haven’t come out yet, and each one adds more missions and characters.

“Assemble your ultimate team of Marvel Super Heroes from a huge cast including the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men, and more!” Marvel said about the game. “Team up with friends to prevent galactic devastation at the hands of the mad cosmic tyrant Thanos and his ruthless warmasters, The Black Order. Then expand your ultimate alliance with the paid Expansion Pass, which includes upcoming DLC content from popular franchises like the Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Marvel Knights.”

Our own review of the game praised its story as well as the multiplayer and solo components. It earned a perfect score from us, and you can see our full thoughts on it here.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order’s Rise of the Phoenix DLC will release on December 23rd.