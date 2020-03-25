Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: Here’s All the Shadow of Doom DLC Costumes

If you’re somehow not already aware, the next piece of downloadable content for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is set to release tomorrow, March 26th. The DLC, Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom, brings with it a number of different DLC costumes in addition to new playable characters, a post-game story, and more. But, if you’re just wondering what’s new, we’ve cobbled together all of the different DLC costumes — both the free ones and those available to Expansion Pass owners — in addition to the patch notes so that you know what to expect when you launch the game this week.

Here are the 4.0.0 patch notes, which previously appeared on Nintendo’s official website little early, as we reported earlier today:

Downloadable Content Now supports paid DLC, Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom. Purchase to enjoy the following content: New story mode, that depicts the events after the battles of the main game. Added new Fantastic Four playable characters: Mister Fantastic Invisible Woman Human Torch The Thing …And perhaps more! Higher training levels added to DANGER ROOM. New gauntlets added to GAUNTLET.

Free Update Play part of the new STORY MODE for free. Added new outfits to unlock. Added new voice lines to unlock. New ISO-8 effects added. Level cap for heroes raised to 300. Added new slots where you can equip ISO-8. Added new nodes to unlock in Alliance Enhancement. You can now play new limited-time events. Fixed various other issues to improve game experience.



It’s still currently unclear exactly what is included as part of the new DLC, at least in total. Previously released art shows Doctor Doom, Mister Fantastic, Human Torch, Thing, and Invisible Woman and what appears to be Doom’s castle in the background, indicating that these are the various characters set to be included as playable. And the latest set of DLC costumes seems to confirm this as they are for the classic Fantastic Four and Doom.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. The Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom DLC, which is officially DLC Pack 3, is set to arrive tomorrow, March 26th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Marvel Ultimate Alliance video game right here.

Fantastic Four + Doom

Fantastic Four + Doom

“Future Foundation” Human Torch

“Future Foundation” Invisible Woman

“Future Foundation” Mister Fantastic

“Future Foundation” The Thing

“Doom 2099” Doctor Doom

X-Men

“All-New X-Men” Iceman

“Classic” Cable

“Marvel Girl” Jean Grey

“Age of Apocalypse” Gambit

Guardians of the Galaxy

“Conquest” Star-Lord

“Conquest” Rocket & Groot

“Thanos Imperitive” Drax (seems like this one is meant to be “Thanos Imperative”)

“Conquest” Gamora

“Annihilation” Thanos

Avengers

“Ronin” Hawkeye

“Yelena Belova” Black Widow

“Ultimate” Falcon

“Classic” Wasp

“Avengers” Crystal

Defenders + Deadpool