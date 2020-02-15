Marvel United Reveals Venom

CMON and Spin Master Games’ Marvel United has already been a huge hit on Kickstarter, and as the total continues to climb there are more and more heroes being unveiled, and the newest one will delight just about any fan of the Spider-Man side of the Marvel universe. Marvel United has now revealed that the newest stretch goal will be a playable Venom and that miniature is phenomenal. Venom will come with his own set of cool abilities and will be unlocked when the campaign hits $770,000, which seems like it should happen as the campaign currently sits at $735,000.

As you can see below, Venom’s mini is in full attack mode, with tendrils shooting out from his suit and his trademark tongue on display. As for his power set, it seems Venom has the ability to stalk enemies all over the board and not just in his location, and he can also heal cards back into his hand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the official description of Venom below.

“Despite the aggressive impulses of both the symbiote and his host, Eddie Brock, Venom is not beyond succumbing to his better nature and joining the fight against the Villains. Although Heroic Actions are not his strongest suit, the creature has enough speed and strength to make up for it. The symbiote’s powers make him a very effective tracker, allowing him to stalk enemies anywhere in the play area, and they can even heal cards back into his hand.”

Once unlocked Venom will join a crew of heroes that includes Jessica Jones, Blade, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and more, but Marvel United will feature a stellar core hero set of heroes out of the box, which includes Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Hulk, and Iron Man. Players will go up against villains like Red Skull, Taskmaster, Ultron, and MODOK in an action-packed but strategic cooperative experience.

Marvel United is on Kickstarter now, and you can check it out right here. Make sure to check back right here for more Marvel United coverage, and you can follow me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things tabletop!