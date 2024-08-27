Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics Comes with a Perfect Preorder Bonus

Earlier today, Capcom revealed a pair of release dates for Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics. The digital version of the collection will be released on September 12th, but those that can wait a bit longer can get a physical version on November 22nd. That extra bit of time is going to be excruciating for a lot of Marvel fans, but Capcom has sweetened the deal a little bit by revealing a preorder incentive that will accompany the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions: an exclusive comic! Details about the comic are limited, but we do know it will feature a new story.

“The physical release of MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics will come with an exclusive comic book with an original storyline and art,” Capcom’s official Twitter account reads. “These are limited in quantity and only for the physical versions on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, so pre-order now!”

Capcom offered a similar promotion with the special edition of Marvel vs. Capcom 3. Buyers received a comic written by Frank Tieri and illustrated by Kevin Sharpe. The comic offered a short prologue to the game’s events, showcasing encounters like Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine meeting the Hulk, and an Iron Man encounter with Morrigan. Unfortunately, Capcom has not revealed who the creative team will be on the comic, or what to expect from the story. Regardless, it’s a really nice incentive for those that are on the fence about the collection’s physical release.

Many of the games in Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection have stories that are loosely based on existing Marvel comics. For example, the storyline for Marvel Super Heroes loosely adapts the Infinity Gauntlet storyline (which was pretty recent at the time!), while the first Marvel vs. Capcom pulls elements from the Onslaught crossover. Very few people play fighting games for their stories, but it was fun to see how the developers pulled elements from the comics in each fighter’s epilogue. It’s impossible to say whether the free comic will connect to those endings in any particular way, but hopefully we’ll learn more in the coming months.

