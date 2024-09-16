Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection's Physical Release Has Good News for Nintendo Switch Fans

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics received a digital release on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch last week, but there are a lot of people holding out for two more months. That's because the game's physical release won't happen until November 22nd. There are a lot of people that prefer physical releases, especially video game collectors and those that worry about game preservation. However, a lot of fans started to get concerned last week when there were reports that the Nintendo Switch version would be a "code in a box" release, meaning that the only difference between the physical and digital release would be the plastic case.

Thankfully, it seems that won't be the case, at least not in North America. According to @Wario64, the physical version on Switch will include a game card. However, it seems that will not be the case in Europe, for some reason. We don't really know why, but the news has a lot of fans in North America breathing a sigh of relief. The "code in a box" releases on Switch have been highly controversial over the last few years, with many fans noting that they're a waste of plastic, and basically pointless. On one hand, they can be helpful for people that want to give games as gifts, but the Switch community dislikes them quite a bit.

While some video game collectors have argued that physical releases are outdated, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection is a perfect example of why they remain important. Past Marvel vs. Capcom compilations, such as 2012's Marvel vs. Capcom Origins, have been delisted over the years. Delisted games can still be played by those who purchased them, but it makes it impossible to get them on the secondary market, and there are concerns about what can happen when digital storefronts go offline. Having a physical release protects against that potential loss.

Of course, one of the other perks of the physical release for Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection is that it will be accompanied by an exclusive comic book. Details about the comic are slim at this time, but the cover art for the issue was recently revealed. The cover was drawn by longtime Marvel artist Todd Nauck, but it's unclear if he'll be handling the issue's interiors, as well.

