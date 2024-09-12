Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Reveals First Look at Promo Comic

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is available for download right now on Steam, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. However, those willing to wait for the game's physical release in November will receive an exclusive comic. We've known about the freebie for a little while now, but information about the issue has been pretty limited. However, the preorder page for the game has been updated with the cover for the comic. Illustrated by longtime Marvel artist Todd Nauck, the cover features several fighters from the collection's various games, including Wolverine, Captain America, Mega Man, Morrigan, Spider-Man, and Captain Commando.

The cover for the promo comic can be found below. Preorders for the game can be found on Best Buy's website right here.

(Photo: Marvel, Capcom)

As of this writing, we do not know who will be the creative team on the promo comic. It's possible Todd Nauck could be handling the comic's interiors, but it's entirely possible he's just on cover art duties. Based on the image alone, it would be nice to see Nauck handling the whole book; on top of the fact that he's a great Marvel artist, he does a nice job handling the Capcom cast. It's also nice to see his take on Iron Man's '90s armor, which is a look that hasn't appeared regularly in decades!

As previously revealed, the promo comic will be 32 pages in length, but we don't know how many of those pages will be dedicated to story, and how many might be filled with things like concept art. That tends to happen a lot with promo comics like this, so we'll have to wait and see if more information starts to come out. We also don't know if the recently announced Xbox version will have a physical release, or if it will also include this free comic. For PS4 and Switch users, the physical version of Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics isn't set to be released until November 22nd, so hopefully we'll find out more as the release date draws closer.

