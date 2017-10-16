‘Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite’ to Receive Premium Skins

As if the new downloadable characters arriving in the game weren’t enough to get excited about, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is also getting a bit of fashion sense.

A series of new premium costumes will be introduced to the game on October 17th in addition to the new characters. The costumes represent some great alternative looks for characters, as you can see from the attached gallery. This includes Hulk as the always-stylish Joe Fixit, Captain Marvel in her traditional battle suit, the alternate younger Dante skin from DmC: Devil May Cry, and even a cool new look for Arthur and Firebrand from the Ghouls ‘n Ghosts saga.

The outfits themselves go separately for $3.99 apiece, or they’re divided into three packs for $11.99 each. You can also buy a pass that purchases them all in one shot for $29.99. Here’s how they’re broken down:

Avenging Army: This six-pack features new skins for Iron Man, Hawkeye, Thor, Dante, Spencer, and Arthur. Perhaps most notable are the Dante and Arthur skins, although the silvery Iron Man skin is pretty rad too. (We’re not quite sure why Spencer is wearing orange, though. Maybe a throwback to the old-school NES Bionic Commando garb?

World Warriors: A six-pack of battle-ready gear for Captain America, Captain Marvel, Hulk, Chris Redfield, Ryu, and Chun-Li. All six of these outfits are pretty great, but Captain America’s medieval garb stands out. And damn it, Hulk looks great in a suit.

Mystic Masters: For those seeking something more spiritual, you’ll find new skins for Doctor Strange, Dormammu, Ghost Rider, Morrigan, Firebrand, and Nemesis. Nemesis’ trenchcoat is pretty cool, and Ghost Rider as a cowboy is nothing short of phenomenal. And is Morrigan wearing some nightclub garb? Because she looks great.

These are optional, so you don’t have to purchase the skins if they’re too much for you. But they provide a great alternate look on some familiar heroes, and it’s great to see some characters step outside their comfort zone and try a new look for a change.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.