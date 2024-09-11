Marvel vs. Capcom Producer Wants a New Entry, Reveals How Fans Can Help (Exclusive)

Capcom producer Shuhei Matsumoto has revealed that the company has a desire to make a new game in the Marvel vs. Capcom series. Since the release of Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite in 2017, Capcom's iconic fighting game franchise has been on ice. That will finally be coming to an end later this week with the release of Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, but the prospect of a wholly new installment in the series is still unknown. For those holding out hope for something new, though, Matsumoto has shared how best they can make it happen.

In an interview with ComicBook, we asked Matsumoto about the potential for a new entry in the Marvel vs. Capcom series to come about. Matsumoto said that it's something that virtually everyone at Capcom wants to make happen and the commercial success of Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection could play a small part in whether or not the franchise continues. More than anything else, though, Matsumoto said that those who continue to loudly express their love for Marvel vs. Capcom could play a pivotal role in whether or not a new game gets greenlit since the choice doesn't solely lie with Capcom.

"Who wouldn't want to release a new installment of the series? At least our team and I have the desire to release one," Matsumoto said. "While commercial achievement may be one factor, I personally think that is merely transitory. I think the fans who continue to cheer us on and show their support for the series are more powerful. This is especially the case since this is a project that can't be realized by Capcom alone."

Elsewhere in the interview, Matsumoto said that Marvel was just as "ecstatic" as those at Capcom were to collaborate again on Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection. Whether or not this also means that Marvel would be open to a new MvC game isn't yet known, but it bodes well for the future and should give fans a small glimmer of hope – which is more than they've had in years.

Even if a new Marvel vs Capcom title doesn't happen soon, the older entries in the franchise are at least now readily available on current hardware. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection releases digitally tomorrow, September 12th, and will be available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. An Xbox version of the game is also in the works and will launch in 2025.