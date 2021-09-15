Marvel’s Avengers: New Black Panther MCU Suit Revealed

Marvel’s Avengers is still celebrating all things Black Panther following the release of its much-anticipated War for Wakanda DLC expansion back in August, and that includes continued reveals for additional content coming to the title. Case in point: while Marvel’s Avengers already released a Marvel Cinematic Universe suit for Black Panther, who is a playable character now, it has also revealed yet another MCU skin for him that is set to release soon.

More specifically, Marvel’s Avengers is set to add a new Black Panther MCU suit inspired by the movie Captain America: Civil War tomorrow, September 16th. The previously released MCU suit was inspired by the character’s appearance in his solo film, Black Panther. In general, the various MCU suits for characters have proven to be quite popular, with even the least-liked suits getting a fairly strong reception, so it is not that shocking to see another one added for Black Panther.

You can check out what the new Black Panther MCU suit, inspired by Captain America: Civil War, looks like in Marvel’s Avengers for yourself below:

https://twitter.com/PlayAvengers/status/1438185899267928074

While reception to Marvel’s Avengers was admittedly rocky initially, there still seems to be a playerbase engaged with the title despite its shortcomings. And the War for Wakanda expansion only further boosted those numbers. While details are light, developer Crystal Dynamics also recently promised big changes to the title by the end of the year including better gear upgrading, more rewards, and more focus on the late game.

The new Black Panther MCU suit, inspired by the movie Captain America: Civil War, is set to appear in Marvel’s Avengers in-game Marketplace starting September 16th. Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, itself is currently available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The recently Black Panther expansion, officially called Marvel’s Avengers Expansion: Black Panther – War for Wakanda, released back in August. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

