Marvel's Avengers Finally Has Fans Hyped
Today's War Table event for Marvel's Avengers not only revealed a new character and new Beta details, but it also succeeded in getting the fanbase more hyped for the actual game than they've been since the initial announcement. After the initial tease, the last few presentations have left some fans with mixed feelings, pointing to everything from the costumes and cutscenes to the gameplay itself as reasons they weren't sold on the game. This latest footage though coupled with the reveals really seems to have lit a fire under the fanbase though, and if you head to social media, you'll quickly see fans are excited about the game in a big way from the presentation, and Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics are likely over the moon as a result.
You can see what fans are saying about the new Marvel's Avengers game starting on the next slide, but because I'm writing this, here's my two cents (I mean, you didn't ask for it, but whatevs). The War Table really put the teamwork aspects of the game on display, showing multiple heroes taking on A.I.M and taking small spots to showcase each hero's power set, especially Ms. Marvel's, who was one of the event's standouts.
They also presented a massive Beta, and that shows faith in their end product. Now, if this is a Destiny style Beta where half the game is in the Beta, I'll eat crow on that statement. That said, I don't think they will.
It didn't hurt that they revealed their first post-launch hero, and the promise of more got more fans talking on social too, as they shared their favorite picks for future releases. If you were unsure of mine, you know it's Captain Marvel, Dark Hawk, Spider-Woman, and Moon Knight on the most requested list.
You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.
"Marvel’s Avengers is an ambitious game, starting with a global high-stakes race to reassemble and rebuild the Avengers. But that’s just the beginning. To ensure a continuing heroic experience for all players, the narrative of Marvel’s Avengers expands, and threats escalate with each new post-release Super Hero, region and story arc delivered to players at no additional cost once they own the core game.
Players in Marvel’s Avengers are also able to customize Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in a number of ways. While each Super Hero plays true to their unique power sets, each has the flexibility to play differently based on the gear you equip them with and the skills you enable, so no two player’s heroes plays in exactly the same way. Each hero has dynamic combo systems, Heroic moves, an intrinsic ability, and signature move sets to unlock and customize – many inspired by classic moves from the 80 years of Marvel history in all media, others crafted as originals just for this game.
Marvel's Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on September 4th, 2020.
Can't Wait
It seems this latest War Table really got fans excited with a combination of new gameplay, Beta details, and a new hero.
Marvel's Avengers looks great, can't wait to play it!!#Reassemble #EmbraceYourPowers https://t.co/f1glzQE0SA— João (@joaogaming0405) July 29, 2020
"Marvel's Avengers looks great, can't wait to play it!!
#Reassemble #EmbraceYourPowers"prevnext
Time To Binge
Some fans are using this as the perfect excuse to go watch the Avengers movies, and we can't think of a better way to get fired up for the new game.
What a perfect time to be binge watching the entire Avengers movies. So hyped for @PlayAvengers now!!!!#Reassemble— Fez 📺 (@YTFez) July 29, 2020
"What a perfect time to be binge watching the entire Avengers movies. So hyped for
@PlayAvengers now!!!! #Reassemble"
Growing On Me
While it took some fans a bit to really get excited for the new game, it seems the latest footage and details finally did the trick.
I gotta say Marvel's Avengers is growing on me as I really enjoyed what I saw today from WarTable talking about the future of the game & the upcoming BETA. @PlayAvengers can't wait to try it out. #Avengers #Reassemble #EmbraceYourPowers #Marvel https://t.co/hg1bI3w8Su— Adam Moore (@ADDMoore93) July 29, 2020
"I gotta say Marvel's Avengers is growing on me as I really enjoyed what I saw today from WarTable talking about the future of the game & the upcoming BETA. @PlayAvengers can't wait to try it out. #Avengers #Reassemble #EmbraceYourPowers #Marvel"prevnext
Much Better
This showing was a much better one for Marvel's Avengers, showcasing the crazy attacks, new environments, and heroic action that fans have wanted since it was announced.
I thought that #MarvelsAvengers looked MUCH better in today's showing. Who wants to jump in and team up with me when the beta launches?#Reassemble— Amiad Fredman, MD🎮🩺 (@DigitalDocMD) July 29, 2020
"I thought that #MarvelsAvengers looked MUCH better in today's showing. Who wants to jump in and team up with me when the beta launches?
#Reassemble"prevnext
Insane
The footage Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics released is striking a chord with fans, especially in regards to the villains shown off.
Needless to say though we're both very excited! Game looks insane and sounds like it is going to be huge!
Taskmaster and Abomination getting revealed is pretty cool. I wonder which other villains will make an appearance! #reassemble #avengers #wartable— Spud (@spud497) July 29, 2020
"Needless to say though we're both very excited! Game looks insane and sounds like it is going to be huge!
Taskmaster and Abomination getting revealed is pretty cool. I wonder which other villains will make an appearance!
#reassemble #avengers #wartable"prevnext
Polished
While some are still not fans of certain aspects of the game, they will still admit how good the footage looked in comparison to when we started this journey.
Still not a fan of the structure/format, but the stuff they showed today looks a lot more interesting and polished. I'm starting to think I just don't like Thor. #Avengers #Reassemble— Player 2 (@PixelOmen) July 29, 2020
"Still not a fan of the structure/format, but the stuff they showed today looks a lot more interesting and polished. I'm starting to think I just don't like Thor. #Avengers #Reassemble"prevnext
Ms. Marvel
One of the big highlights of the new footage had to be Ms. Marvel, and fans loved what they saw of her in action.
I'm wanna main Kamala, btw. Her gameplay looks SO GOOOOD!
Looking for a full party for @PlayAvengers!#Reassemble— Nelstar15 🏳️🌈 (@Nelstar15) July 29, 2020
"I'm wanna main Kamala, btw. Her gameplay looks SO GOOOOD!
Looking for a full party for @PlayAvengers! #Reassemble"prevnext
Getting Spoiled
Some fans took some time to thank Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics for spoiling Marvel fans with how good the game looks.
@MarvelGames and @CrystalDynamics are spoiling us—there so much amazing content!!! @PlayAvengers #Reassemble
I can’t wait for the beta! 🤟🏼 pic.twitter.com/fSwirYH5er— Mateo Coka (@mateo_coka) July 29, 2020
"@MarvelGames and @CrystalDynamics are spoiling us—there so much amazing content!!! @PlayAvengers #Reassemble
I can’t wait for the beta! 🤟🏼"prevnext
Best It's Looked
Many fans feel this is easily the game's best showing so far, and the buzz is finally starting to build.
That was easily the best that The avengers has looked and the first time I've been legitimately excited for the game.
Definitely jumping into the beta next week. #Reassemble— black lives matter / Jeff (@ZeoVGM) July 29, 2020
"That was easily the best that The avengers has looked and the first time I've been legitimately excited for the game.
Definitely jumping into the beta next week. #Reassemble"prev
