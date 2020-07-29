Marvel's Avengers Finally Has Fans Hyped

Today's War Table event for Marvel's Avengers not only revealed a new character and new Beta details, but it also succeeded in getting the fanbase more hyped for the actual game than they've been since the initial announcement. After the initial tease, the last few presentations have left some fans with mixed feelings, pointing to everything from the costumes and cutscenes to the gameplay itself as reasons they weren't sold on the game. This latest footage though coupled with the reveals really seems to have lit a fire under the fanbase though, and if you head to social media, you'll quickly see fans are excited about the game in a big way from the presentation, and Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics are likely over the moon as a result.

You can see what fans are saying about the new Marvel's Avengers game starting on the next slide, but because I'm writing this, here's my two cents (I mean, you didn't ask for it, but whatevs). The War Table really put the teamwork aspects of the game on display, showing multiple heroes taking on A.I.M and taking small spots to showcase each hero's power set, especially Ms. Marvel's, who was one of the event's standouts.

They also presented a massive Beta, and that shows faith in their end product. Now, if this is a Destiny style Beta where half the game is in the Beta, I'll eat crow on that statement. That said, I don't think they will.

It didn't hurt that they revealed their first post-launch hero, and the promise of more got more fans talking on social too, as they shared their favorite picks for future releases. If you were unsure of mine, you know it's Captain Marvel, Dark Hawk, Spider-Woman, and Moon Knight on the most requested list.

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

"Marvel’s Avengers is an ambitious game, starting with a global high-stakes race to reassemble and rebuild the Avengers. But that’s just the beginning. To ensure a continuing heroic experience for all players, the narrative of Marvel’s Avengers expands, and threats escalate with each new post-release Super Hero, region and story arc delivered to players at no additional cost once they own the core game.

Players in Marvel’s Avengers are also able to customize Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in a number of ways. While each Super Hero plays true to their unique power sets, each has the flexibility to play differently based on the gear you equip them with and the skills you enable, so no two player’s heroes plays in exactly the same way. Each hero has dynamic combo systems, Heroic moves, an intrinsic ability, and signature move sets to unlock and customize – many inspired by classic moves from the 80 years of Marvel history in all media, others crafted as originals just for this game.

Marvel's Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on September 4th, 2020.

Are you excited about Marvel's Avengers?