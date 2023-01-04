Marvel's Avengers Adding Two New Comic-Inspired Costumes This Week

Marvel's Avengers continues to roll out new costume designs inspired by the comics. Last week saw a monstrous new design for the Clint Barton version of Hawkeye, and the archer will be getting another new design on January 5th. The design is based on Clint's "modern" look from the last decade or so, complete with the purple shades he wore in books like Secret Avengers. Meanwhile, Iron Man will also be getting a new look, this one based on the David Marquez design from his run on Invincible Iron Man in 2015. It keeps the classic red and gold colors, but the helmet design almost resembles a knight.

The new Iron Man design can be found in the Tweet embedded below, while the new Hawkeye design can be seen right here.

𝙞𝙣𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙞𝙗𝙡𝙚



💎 Iron Man's new 'Prime Armor' Outfit draws its inspiration from the "Invincible" comic run that put Tony in this shiny new suit!



🛒 Available in the Marketplace tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/rSbEB5hVrG — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) January 4, 2023

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Iron Man's first appearance in Tales of Suspense #39. Over the last six decades, Tony Stark has worn a plethora of different armor designs, and Marvel's Avengers has offered quite a few of them in the game's marketplace. Some designs are quite different from the norm, while others offer marginal changes to Tony's most frequently seen armor. Iron Man fans tend to be pretty passionate about their favorite designs, so it's nice to see Crystal Dynamics offering so many different options for ol' Shell-Head!

Now that 2023 is here, it will be interesting to see what Marvel's Avengers adds in terms of new content. Following Square Enix's sale of Crystal Dynamics, there have been a lot of questions about the game's future, and how much more content fans can expect to see. We'll likely see a steady stream of new costumes, but it's hard to say how many actual new characters will be added to the game. For now, fans will just have to wait and see!

Marvel's Avengers is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Marvel's Avengers is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC.