Marvel's Avengers Reveals First Look at Iron Man's Hulkbuster Armor

The first ever Marvel’s Avengers War Table stream shared a new look at another key part of the Avengers’ arsenal: Iron Man’s Hulkbuster armor. The powerful suit built to match the output of the Hulk should the need arise was only shown for a brief moment towards the end of the War Table stream where we saw the Hulkbuster come crashing in to take on some AIM threats. Concept art shared alongside the War Table stream gave us a better look at the Marvel’s Avengers version of the suit, but it’s unclear right now the extent of how it’ll be used in the game.

You’d be forgiven for missing the Hulkbuster’s appearance in the stream since it only took up a few seconds of the presentation. If that’s the case, you can catch it again in the video below (it should start at the correct point, but if you want to revisit it, the Hulkbuster is seen at 20:45). The concept art for the Hulkbuster armor can be seen further down.

While the Hulkbuster is typically used for more pressing situations or when the Hulk’s powers aren’t accessible for some reason, it’s unclear if this is one of those situations based on what’s shown in the video. It could be something players call in whenever they feel like they need it, or perhaps it’ll only appear in scripted sequences where the situation calls for it. Future gameplay presentations may share more insights into how we’ll see the Hulkbuster used.

The Hulkbuster armor was just a small part of the War Table stream that encompassed several other parts of the game and previewed what’s to come in the future. We got a story trailer seen at the top as well as a first look at yet another villain who will be in the game alongside M.O.D.O.K. We also finally got some more gameplay featuring Thor this time as the Avenger returns alongside his allies as he picked up Mjolnir again to show off some of his Heroic abilities ranging from those more supportive to one that called down the power of the Bifrost. Co-op is another big part of Marvel’s Avengers that we got a better look at during the War Table stream.

More War Table presentations will follow this first one with the next event focusing on a post-launch hero, the game’s beta, and the launch.

Marvel Avengers is scheduled to release on September 4 with a beta planned before that to give players a hands-on experience with the game.

