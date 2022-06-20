Marvel's Avengers Has a New Freebie for Ms. Marvel Fans

Crystal Dynamics is giving Marvel's Avengers players a new freebie that is associated with Ms. Marvel. Over the past few weeks, Marvel's Avengers has been giving players some new goodies associated with Kamala Khan as a way to cross-promote the new Ms. Marvel TV series on Disney+. Now, that trend has continued once again with a free item that can be obtained in-game for a limited period of time.

From now until June 23rd, Marvel's Avengers is giving out a new nameplate that features the iconic symbol of Ms. Marvel. This is the second such nameplate that Crystal Dynamics has added to Marvel's Avengers that is associated with the ongoing TV series. Much like past collaborations that we've seen like this, the nameplate is actually pulled directly from the MCU TV series, which is cool to see. Earlier this month, the Avengers video game also received a new skin for Ms. Marvel that resembles her appearance in the show.

Don't forget to pick up the second FREE Ms. Marvel Nameplate in the Marketplace! Head on over there and add Ms. Marvel's Nameplate 002 to your collection before 6/23! pic.twitter.com/8Br8a4bCPJ — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) June 18, 2022

Perhaps the most interesting thing about this is that it implies that Marvel's Avengers could be getting more crossover content with Ms. Marvel while the show continues to air. While there have been no current announcements about future content coming to the game, it seems like Crystal Dynamics is really trying to lean into adding more items like this that are associated with the Disney+ series. Whether or not more free nameplates or other Ms. Marvel outfits could arrive in the near future remains to be seen, but we'll be sure to keep an eye out.

If you aren't already playing Marvel's Avengers for yourself, you can currently look to do so on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. This new Ms. Marvel freebie also happens to be available to snag across all of these platforms in the coming days, too.

